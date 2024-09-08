Porch Fest brings music to downtown Edmonds for third year

The Lori Hardman Band starts the afternoon of music at the Main Stage.
A crowd gathers along Main Street to listen to the Lori Hardman Band.
L-R: Volunteers Rosemary, Tia, Sylvia, Janna, Rich, Kathy, Lorna and Pam, with Jen in front, prepare for the afternoon.
Brothers Lochlan and Patrick (in light blue),
Kayden (in yellow shirt) and Ryker (dark blue shirt )work together to draw a line of chalk in the street.
Hannah Liz tunes her guitar for her 2 p.m. gig outside North Sound Church.
Tether the Star band members Maery and Brian are ready to play.
Buskers Bob Jackson on the banjo and daughter Lynn-Marie Applegate on guitar were downtown for the Edmonds Saturday Market.
Mark, Anne, Ken, Robb, Bill and Chip of Mosquito Fleet draw a crowd on 3rd Avenue for their Bluegrass music.
Alisha strums her guitar on 2nd Avenue. Alisha plays at Musicology and occasionally at Anthony’s Songwriters Sundays.
Jon, John, Kyle, Jordan, Ryan, Jack and Roy of the groups Clouds over Risa and John Pinetree and the Yellin’ Degenerates set up for an afternoon of playing outside the Edmonds Center for the Arts.
Folksinger Holly Dean performs on 2nd Avenue.

PorchFest — a grassroots music and performance arts event — returned to downtown Edmonds streets for its third year Saturday.

Seventy performers appeared on the porches, front lawns and sidewalks, delighting fans with their musical talents.

— Photos by Julia Wiese

