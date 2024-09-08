Porch Fest brings music to downtown Edmonds for third year

PorchFest — a grassroots music and performance arts event — returned to downtown Edmonds streets for its third year Saturday.
Seventy performers appeared on the porches, front lawns and sidewalks, delighting fans with their musical talents.
— Photos by Julia Wiese
