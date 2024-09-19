44th Annual Arts of the Terrace Show ready for Saturday opening

The 44th annual Art of the Terrace is ready to open at the Mountlake Terrace Library this weekend, with 340 pieces on display.

The show, sponsored by the Arts Advisory Commission and Mountlake Terrace Friends of the Arts, runs from Sept. 21 – 28.

This year, 127 artists from Washington, Oregon and California submitted 508 entries. A total of 340 entries were accepted, with over $5,000 in prize money available. Submissions included paintings, prints, drawings, miniatures, photographs, three-dimensional art and artisans’ works.

This year’s judges were:

– Frankie Gollub: Painting, prints, drawings and miniatures

– Barbara Roser: Photography

– Sam Scott: Three-dimensional and artisan work

Show Hours:

Monday-Thursday: Noon – 6 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: 1 – 5 p.m.

The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.