‘ A fresh perspective on life’: My experience as an Edmonds Sister Japanese exchange student

This summer, I got the wonderful opportunity to be a part of the Edmonds Sister City Japanese exchange program on a trip to Hekinan, along with five other students from Edmonds and Karyn, our chaperone. When I applied for this program I thought two things: 1) “How can I live in a family that doesn’t speak English for 10 days?” 2) “How will I make the most of this experience?” Luckily, the Edmonds Sister City Commission helped me every step of the way with Japanese lessons, packing lists and guidelines on manners in Japan.

However, nothing could have prepared me for the amount of kindness that every single person in Hekinan granted us. From getting little gifts from all the people we met, to my host family and I overcoming the language barrier, the people of Hekinan treated my peers and me like honored guests.

The 10-day trip gave me a new perspective on Japan, one that I couldn’t get again even if I tried. We went beyond the traditional tourist activities and truly got to know what actual family life in Japan is like. My host parents took all the steps to make sure I could make the most of my visit, taking me to the Tanabata festival, Nagashima amusement park, a traditional sushi conveyor belt restaurant, and of course, the famous Japanese 7/11. When I wasn’t spending quality time with my family, I was off with the group going to different activities such as attending a tea ceremony, a day trip to Kyoto and visiting the lovely mayor.

When the Hekinan students came to Washington, the Sister City Commission worked hard to make sure they got the most out of their visit to Edmonds. Activities included a low tide walk at Brackett’s landing, a ferry ride to Kingston and lots of Molly Moon’s ice cream. The students loved taking pictures at Musicology and purchasing keepsakes at Treasures and Teas.

Over the weekend, my family planned our own events. We visited the Space Needle, Chihuly glass museum, Pacific Science Center and spent a day at the Bellevue Square mall. Even with the language barrier, we still found fun ways to spend time together, such as going on scenic walks and playing board games.

The historic sister-city relationship Edmonds shares with Hekinan offers value to Edmonds residents because it gives youth a chance to not only explore the other side of the world, but to also make lifelong friends. It gives students a fresh perspective on life, seeing what living is like in other parts of the world. It also shines a spotlight on local businesses. My family purchased gifts from local Edmonds artisans to bring to Hekinan, and the Hekinan delegation spent money in Edmonds buying souvenirs.

Since 1988, the mission of the Edmonds Sister City Commission has been “to promote international communication and understanding through exchanges of people, ideas, and culture.” I say, mission accomplished!

— By Breanna Bardsley

Edmonds resident Brenna Bardsley was one of the six students who attended the Edmonds Sister City Student Delegation on a trip to Hekinan, Japan in summer 2024.