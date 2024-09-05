About 1,800 without power downtown Thursday morning after PUD equipment malfunction

Snohomish County PUD said that a switch cabinet malfunction was the cause of a power outage that at its peak left about 1,800 customers without power in downtown Edmonds Thursday morning.
PUD spokesperson Aaron Swaney said that power was expected to be completely restored by about 5 p.m. Thursday.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.