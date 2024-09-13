Alderwood Mall shooting suspect’s bail stays at $2 million

Snohomish County Superior Court Judge Anna Alexander has rejected a request from Alderwood Mall shooting suspect Samuel Gizaw to reduce his bail from $2 million, stating there is a “substantial danger” the suspect would commit a violent crime.

The 16-year-old Gizaw, of Edmonds, is accused of firing a shot that killed 13-year-old Jayda Woods-Johnson at Alderwood Mall July 3.

The defense motion to reduce Gizaw’s bail took place during a hearing Sept. 4; however, Alexander said she needed more time to weigh the submitted evidence and testimonies. She issued her ruling Sept. 9.

“After weighing all the above evidence, this court finds that a showing has been made that there exists a substantial danger that the accused will commit a violent crime,” Alexander wrote in her decision.

While the court received many letters from respected, educated professional members of the community supporting Gizaw’s release, “it is obvious none of these community members were aware of the substantial danger Samuel Gizaw had been presenting to the community prior to the events which resulted in the death of a 13-year-old child at a busy mall,”Alexander said.

“This ignorance calls into significant question what, if anything, this supportive and well-meaning group of community members can truly do to assure this court of community safety.” she added.

Although the bail remains at $2 million, the court will allow property bonds and money to be included as part of the bail amount.. Gizaw’s parents agreed to use their home – valued between $790,000 and just over $1 million — to cover 39.5%-50% of the bail amount.

Gizaw’s defense does not dispute that he was on a long-term suspension from school and had not been reinstated at the time of the shooting. However, attorneys cite his history of participating in cultural and volunteer activities with the Ethiopian Orthodox Church community, playing football for Kamiak High School, receiving an award from the Mukilteo YMCA in 2018, and earning a certificate in Taekwondo in 2018.

Along with his civic resume, community members vouched for Gizaw’s character, describing him as “a respectful, attentive family and community member, calm in demeanor and easy to talk to, well-raised and surrounded by families, showered with love and care, responsible and caring and with deep values.”

In contrast, the prosecution’s affidavit describes Gizaw as having “a reputation for liking to fight, to ‘jump’ people for fun, to post social media photos of himself with weapons.”

The prosecution’s affidavit further describes Gizaw as having been involved in several fights at school and “paints a picture of the accused’s mental condition as impulsive and captivated with firearms.”

Conditions of bail, if made

Although Alexander stated that responsible community members are willing to vouch for Gizaw’s family, she expressed doubt that they are aware of Gizaw’s most recent “troubled behavior” with fighting, suspensions from school, and possessing and displaying firearms.

The judge also wrote that a possible conviction and sentencing of a serious charge may tempt individuals to flee the jurisdiction. However, she added that the prosecution hasn’t presented specific evidence “that this accused is more likely to be at risk for nonappearance than any other person accused of murder.”

The judge determined that the following conditions for Gizaw’s release “would reasonably assure the safety of the community”:

– The defendant is required to post bond or deposit cash in lieu thereof for the previously set amount of $2,000,000.

– The defendant is prohibited from approaching or communicating in any manner with any of the State’s witnesses.

– The defendant is prohibited from coming within 1,000 feet of Alderwood Mall or the homes, schools or workplaces of any of the State’s witnesses.

– The defendant is prohibited from possessing any dangerous weapons or firearms. There shall be no firearms in the home at all.

– The defendant is required to remain in the custody of his mother and father.

– The defendant is required to reside at the family home and not leave the family home except for medical or legal appointments.

– The defendant is required to be electronically monitored for geographic compliance.

Gizaw has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree and second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and unlawful possession of a firearm. Court documents allege that following an altercation in the mall’s food court, he fired one shot at a male teen acquaintance but missed, striking Woods-Johnson instead.

Under Washington state law, juveniles age 16 or 17 who are charged with serious violent offenses, including murder, are automatically referred to the adult court system.

Woods-Johnson – a Brier Terrace Middle School student who would have entered eighth grade this fall – was walking through the mall with her 11-year-old friend just after 6 p.m. July 3 when she was shot.

