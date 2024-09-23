American Diabetes Association, former Seahawk join local Boys & Girls Clubs to address diabetes epidemic

The American Diabetes Association (ADA), Boys & Girls Club of Snohomish County (BGCSC) and the Cliff Avril Family Foundation have partnered to deliver the ADA’s Project Power to more than 900 area children.

The no-cost program for kids ages 5-12 aims to slow the trajectory of childhood obesity and help reduce its consequences, such as type 2 diabetes, the ADA said in a press release. Using an outcomes-based curriculum, the program promotes making healthy food choices, increasing physical activity, and building family and peer support. The program will be implemented at several Snohomish County Boys & Girls Club locations, including the Alderwood, Edmonds and Mukilteo Boys & Girls Clubs.

“We’re on a mission to tackle the diabetes epidemic, one person and community at a time. Through Project Power for youth, we’re working to educate youth at risk for developing type 2 diabetes, engage them in nutrition and physical education, and build connections to foster health for life,” said Meagan Darrow, the ADA’s executive director, Washington area.

Themed lessons, led by trained counselors and supported by family engagement, are designed to increase knowledge of physical activity and nutrition, improve confidence in making healthy food choices, and raise comfort levels with how to exercise regularly, the ADA said. The goal is to increase healthy behaviors including physical activity goals and the consumption of fruits, vegetables and water.

“We were extremely excited to work with the American Diabetes Association,” said Cliff Avril, founder of the Cliff Avril Family Foundation and Seattle Seahawks legend. “When we started my foundation, it was with the goal to increase physical activity and healthy habits awareness amongst youth. So, this program aligns perfectly to benefit the youth of Snohomish County.”

To support healthy habits, youth participants receive an activity kit that includes a jump rope, hacky sack, water bottle, digital activity journal and other resources. Parents will receive additional support directly from health care professionals through the year, including live cooking demonstrations.

The Boys & Girls Club of Snohomish County (BGCSC) focuses on healthy lifestyles, fitness, academics and social emotional learning for youth ages 5-18, said Robert Cannon, BGCSC director of club resource & development. “BGCSC has over 1,000 recreational sports teams, a robust after-school and summer program, life and workforce readiness programs, and eight Tribal Clubs,” he said.

Across the U.S., obesity affects about 125 million Americans, including nearly 20% of children and adolescents. Obesity is linked to up to 53% of new cases of type 2 diabetes each year. Since 2021, Project Power for youth has served over 45,000 youth nationwide. Additional information can be found online at diabetes.org/Project-Power.