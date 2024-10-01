Annie’s Community Kitchen celebrates 20 years of providing free meals to those in need

Edmonds resident Annie Fortnum had a vision in 2004: “She wanted to feed those experiencing food insecurity and provide an opportunity for seniors living by themselves to have a place to come share a meal with other people,” volunteer Sandy Yeigh said.

Annie’s Community Kitchen served its first free meal at the Fellowship Hall of Edmonds Lutheran Church in September 2004. Although Fortnum died in 2022 at age 91, the kitchen continues to thrive and recently celebrated its 20th anniversary.

In spite of occasional severe weather and power outages, the kitchen has never missed providing home-cooked vegetarian and meat-based meals every Wednesday since its founding. Yeigh estimates that 160-200 meals are served weekly and no one is turned away.

The kitchen is powered entirely by generous, community-minded volunteers and food donations from stores and nearby residents. Are new volunteers needed? “Oh, yes please!,” Yeigh said. If you would like to donate food or volunteer for essential tasks like gleaning, cooking, serving and cleanup, contact Yeigh at sandy.yeigh@gmail.com.

The church is located at 23525 84th Ave. W. in Edmonds, and dinner is served to all-comers from 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday.

— By Clare McLean