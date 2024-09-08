‘Ask the Mayor’ booth draws smiles and comments from residents and visitors

For the third time this market season, Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen has taken what average politicians might see as a risk – he’s put himself face-to-face with the Edmonds Saturday Market crowds, listening to people off-the-cuff, offering to answer questions, hearing concerns, and even posing with citizens for a selfie or two.

“Some remark that I’m brave to do this; some just stop to thank me for being here,” Rosen said. “Others – many from out of town – say ‘I love this, we need to do this at home’ and then take photos to send to their mayors in California urging them to do something similar.

“I’m really overjoyed that the response from everyone – even those who have a complaint – has been 100% positive. They approach the booth with a smile, and the conversation is always respectful.”

The big issue he’s hearing about at the booth is not the marsh, the budget or the Comprehensive Plan. It’s pedestrian safety.

“Folks are genuinely concerned about uneven sidewalks, tripping hazards, safe crosswalks, and folks driving crazy and not obeying traffic signals,” he explained.

But he’s hearing about other issues too.

He related one incident where an older gentleman was quite irate about the bike lanes, wondering why the city is using its resources on what he sees as a superfluous project that benefits only a few. After explaining that most of the funding for bike lanes comes from grants, Rosen noticed a group of young folks nearby and asked the group if they like the bike lanes – all raised their hands – so he urged them to talk among themselves about the issue.

“They discussed it for maybe half an hour right next to my booth,” he said. “And the conversation was respectful and – in my eyes – productive. This kind of discourse is good for our community, and I’m pleased to think that my little booth was the catalyst.”

With the summer market season drawing to a close, Rosen pledges to continue to interact with the community.

“I’m always at public events, and anytime someone invites me to an event or gathering I will make every effort to be there,” he promised. “And of course anyone can email me and I will try to respond.”

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel