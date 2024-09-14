Ausgezeichnet! Edmonds Oktoberfest kicks off with beer, lederhosen and traditional oompah music

Rotary Foundation President Brian Albright and Dawn Wiltzius, both sporting traditional German outfits, enjoy a dance.
Rotary Vice President Adrienne Miller in traditional garb welcomes attendees to Oktoberfest.
The Bonnie Birch Band kicked the evening off with a lively selection of traditional Oktoberfest music from “Happy Wanderer” to “Beer Barrel Polka.”
Prost!
Aaron Brodniak pulls a beer from one of the many taps behind the bar.
Some of the many food booths offering up large and small plates appealing to the full ranges of tastes and preferences.
Nothing like a bratwurst with sauerkraut and onions to put you in the Oktoberfest mood.

The Rotary Club of Edmonds Oktoberfest celebration got off to an energetic start Friday afternoon, providing a perfect spot to start your weekend with a glass of beer and a classic German wurst, all accompanied by the irresistibly danceable traditional sounds of the Bonnie Birch Band.

A variety of food booths offer up an array of choices from German to traditional Asian and everything in between. But — in keeping with the Oktoberfest vibe — the Ziegler’s Bratwurst stand was particularly busy on the first night as it served up a steady stream of brats smothered in sauerkraut, the traditional complement to a proper glass of beer.

And speaking of beer, the choices on tap ran the gamut from dark to light, hoppy to malty, domestic to imported.

Many visitors took the opportunity to pull out the traditional German lederhosen, lace dresses with decorative bodices and, of course, alpine hats (also available for sale at the event).

Oktoberfest runs through Saturday at Edmonds Civic Field. Admission to the 21-plus beer garden is $10, but the food booths are outside the fence and available to all.  For more information, go to the event website here.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel

