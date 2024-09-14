Ausgezeichnet! Edmonds Oktoberfest kicks off with beer, lederhosen and traditional oompah music

The Rotary Club of Edmonds Oktoberfest celebration got off to an energetic start Friday afternoon, providing a perfect spot to start your weekend with a glass of beer and a classic German wurst, all accompanied by the irresistibly danceable traditional sounds of the Bonnie Birch Band.

A variety of food booths offer up an array of choices from German to traditional Asian and everything in between. But — in keeping with the Oktoberfest vibe — the Ziegler’s Bratwurst stand was particularly busy on the first night as it served up a steady stream of brats smothered in sauerkraut, the traditional complement to a proper glass of beer.

And speaking of beer, the choices on tap ran the gamut from dark to light, hoppy to malty, domestic to imported.

Many visitors took the opportunity to pull out the traditional German lederhosen, lace dresses with decorative bodices and, of course, alpine hats (also available for sale at the event).

Oktoberfest runs through Saturday at Edmonds Civic Field. Admission to the 21-plus beer garden is $10, but the food booths are outside the fence and available to all. For more information, go to the event website here.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel