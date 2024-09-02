Author and guide Chip O’Brien to speak at Olympic Fly Fishers meeting Sept. 10

Fly fishing author, guide and retired high school teacher Chip O’Brien will speak at the Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds (OFF) meeting Tuesday, Sept. 10 at the Lake Ballinger Center, 23000 Lake Ballinger Dr., Mountlake Terrace.

The presentation — “One Year, Six States, My Redemptive Year” — includes some of O’Brien’s favorite fishing spots in Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, Montana and Wyoming, and his reflections on how fly fishing can save a person going through some major life struggles.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 10, and all are welcome.

For more information on Chip O’Brien or OFF, visit olympicflyfishers.com