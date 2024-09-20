Barbecue in a hardware store? Edmonds Ace store launching new takeout restaurant

With a dizzying variety of services offered and items for sale, the Edmonds Bowl Ace Hardware store has grown a reputation as an eclectic hardware store/grocery store/liquor store/one-stop shopping experience for South Snohomish County customers.

Now add one more offering to the local Ace menu: authentic barbecue.

Hometown Smoke ‘n BBQ is the new name for the revamped takeout deli restaurant inside the Ace store located at 550 5th Ave. S. in Edmonds.

Now customers going to the Edmonds Bowl Ace Hardware to buy a gallon of paint, exchange a propane tank or renew their automobile license tabs can also pick up some barbecue brisket, pulled pork, ribs or chicken on their way out of the store.

The revamping of the store’s deli into a barbecue operation was the brainchild of executives at the Myers Group, the management arm of the Edmonds store and many other Ace Hardware, IGA and numerous other brand operations they manage in Alaska and the Pacific Northwest. When the Edmonds’ deli began becoming unprofitable recently, a business decision was made to try the kitchen as a takeout barbecue restaurant.

“We had hoped to open at the beginning of the summer,” said Angie Miller, director of food services for the Myers Group. “We got held up a little waiting for the health department to give final approval to our recipes”

Miller has been the lead in developing many of the items offered at Hometown Smoke ‘n BBQ, as the Myers Groups does have similar operations in some of their other stores. But to offer authentic barbecue there, the Edmonds location had to renew their health licenses and replace some of the former deli’s kitchen equipment — for example, there’s a smoker sitting in the kitchen where before, there was a fryer.

Also, a pitmaster had to be hired to oversee the entire operation.

“When I first saw the job announcement I thought it was a joke,” said Michael Altschul. “Barbecue in a hardware store?”

Altschul, who has worked in barbecue restaurants throughout King County, was hired in June to become pitmaster and manager of Hometown Smoke ‘n BBQ. After thinking about opening his own restaurant, Altschul put those plans on hold to get the new takeout operation inside the Edmonds Bowl Ace Hardware in motion.

“I’d never really been in Edmonds before, only passed through on my way to something else” Altschul said. “But I love it there; the people are great.”

Altschul’s main responsibility at the restaurant is to ensure that the 200 pounds of meat smoked each day is ready for customers starting at 11 a.m. Monday through Saturday.

The job is time-consuming. The beef brisket smokes for 14 hours, then rests for another six hours; the pork cooks in the smoker for 10 hours. When a customer purchases a sandwich online or in person, the meats are cut to order, all necessary to the task of offering authentic barbecue, Altschul said.

While Hometown Smoke ‘n BBQ brings a whole new menu to customers than the one offered by the store’s previous deli, one thing hasn’t changed — a separate business continues to operate out of the same kitchen space. Cakes by Frosted, a specialty bakery owned and operated by Stefanie Buono, is still baking and selling cakes. cupcakes and treats out of the same kitchen, now for more than 10 years.

So customers can buy hardware items, groceries, clothing, automotive supplies, barbecue — and freshly-made cupcakes all out of the same store.

Hometown Smoke and BBQ began selling a limited number of items on their menu this month; the full menu should be available by this Saturday, Sept. 21, for the operation’s official grand opening celebration.

Saturday’s party, which will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., will include free samples of the Hometown Smoke ‘n BBQ food, whiskey tasting, a live DJ, line dancing, drawings for restaurant gift cards and a bouncy house for the kids.

— Story and photos by Doug Petrowski