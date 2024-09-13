Calling all crafters: Costume-making project for Costumes with a Cop Sept. 21

The Lynnwood Police Department and the Family Peace Association will be hosting their first Costume-making Project Saturday, Sept. 21, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Pacific Peace Center. The public is encouraged to donate new or gently used and laundered costumes.

Attendees with any crafting skills can help make children’s costumes for the upcoming Costume with a Cop Giveaway on Oct. 5. They should bring their own sewing machine and crafting supplies, such as fabric, glue guns and scissors.

“We will have some basic crafting supplies for people to make costumes, but we don’t have a sewing machine,” said Lynnwood police spokesperson Maren McKay. “The hope and goal is that people will come and craft while they’re there.”