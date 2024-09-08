Calling all local Mrs. Ropers to Mariners vs. Athletics game Sept. 28

The Million Mrs. Ropers Edmonds Chapter is calling all Helens in the greater Seattle area to meet at T-Mobile Park Saturday, Sept. 28, during the Mariners vs. Athletics game.
The chapter has group tickets reserved at a discount ($23 each), and $5 for every ticket sold will benefit the YWCA/Pathways For Women. The Mrs. Ropers will also be traveling from Edmonds on the light rail, so check the Facebook group for those details.
