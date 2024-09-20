Cause of Sept. 14 Edmonds apartment fire accidental, South County Fire says

South County Fire investigators said Thursday that the Sept. 14 fire at an Edmonds apartment building was accidental, caused by combustible materials placed on an electric baseboard heater.

Firefighters transported two people to hospitals while battling the fire, which required a large response of more than 60 firefighters.

The fire, in the 8800 block of 236th Street Southwest, caused an estimated $2.5 million in damage, South County Fire spokesperson Christie Veley said. A total eight units were impacted with fire or smoke damage and 11 people were displaced.

“We remind everyone to keep anything that can catch fire — including furniture, curtains or other items – a safe distance away from baseboard or space heaters,” Veley said. “Check your smoke alarms to make sure they’re working if a fire does happen.”