Celebrate Arbor Day in Edmonds throughout October

Oct.1 is officially Arbor Day in Edmonds, but residents can celebrate the tree planting holiday all month long. To improve the urban forest, which includes trees on both private and public property, volunteers from Sound Salmon Solutions and the Edmonds Tree Board will be hosting community Arbor Day events through Nov. 2.

Mayor Mike Rosen will kick off the month-long celebration with a mayoral proclamation designating Oct. 1 as Arbor Day in Edmonds. The first Arbor Day was held in Nebraska in 1872 and is now celebrated throughout the world as a day to plant trees. In the U.S., National Arbor Day falls on the last Friday in April, but many communities in the Pacific Northwest celebrate Arbor Day in the fall when planting conditions are more favorable and newly planted trees can develop deep roots over the winter so they are better able to survive the dry summer months.

On Saturday Oct. 5, volunteers from the Edmonds Tree Board invite residents to drop by their booth at the Summer Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to learn about proper tree care and pick up a free tree sapling to take home. Visitors can choose from a small selection of medium-sized evergreen and deciduous species specially selected to grow well in our region’s residential areas. The group only has 100 saplings to give away, so get there early while supplies last.

Later in the month, Sound Salmon Solutions’ Edmonds Stewards will host work parties at Hutt Park and Pine Ridge Park on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to noon to plant 150 native trees and shrubs in forested areas that were previously degraded by invasive plants, such as English ivy and Himalayan blackberry. The Stewards have removed these invasive plants and invites the community to join them to plant native forest species that will thrive for generations to come.

Volunteers ages 13 and up are welcome; minors under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. There is no charge to join a work party, but registration is required at soundsalmonsolutions.org/events. Tools and training will be provided.

The Edmonds Stewards will also be giving away free native plant cuttings on Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Willow Creek Salmon and Watershed Education Center located at 95 Pine St. Volunteers will be available to discuss ways to create a vibrant, low-maintenance native plant garden in your yard that can help support local wildlife and improve watershed health.