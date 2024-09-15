Celebrate Chuseok, the Korean Harvest Moon Festival, at Edmonds Waterfront Center Sept. 17

All are invited to the Edmonds Waterfront Center from 6:30-9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17 to celebrate Chuseok, the Korean Harvest Moon Festival.

The free event is sponsored by the Korean American Historical Society, the Greater Seattle Korean Association and the Korean Community Service Center — in partnership with the Waterfront Center.

Enjoy traditional Korean Cuisine: Bibimbap and seasonal desserts, including rice cakes, fruits and cinnamon ginger tea.

The event will be emceed by Jessica Hong, a local comedian known for her performances in improv, sketch, musical comedy and stand-up. Speakers and performers include:

Che Sehyun, a “Future Ancient” storyteller and Corean cultural worker in traditional music and dance, as well as film and public art.

Joann Lee Kim, a Seattle-based multidisciplinary artist whose work spans teaching, live painting, emceeing, and acting through her work with Freehold Theatre.

Min Chorong, a talented haegeum performer deeply trained in traditional Korean music.

Kim NaHye, an accomplished gayageum musician and music therapist, whose work bridges performance and therapeutic applications of music.

Buddy Green, a local band with a passion for original rock ‘n’ roll, whose members work in Seattle’s international import/export and trucking industries by day and make music by night

While the event is free, RSVPs are requested here. The Edmonds Waterfront Center is located at 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds.