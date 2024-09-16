City council to meet in committees; hold special meeting on tax implications of regional fire authority annexation

The Edmonds City Council will meet in its committees starting at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, followed by a 7 p.m. discussion on the future property tax levy implications of a regional fire authority (RFA) annexation.

All of the meetings will be held virtually via Zoom at this link: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or join by dial-up phone: US: +1 253 215 8782. The webinar ID is 957 9848 4261. Members of the public who can’t access the virtual meeting using a personal device can view via a monitor at the city council conference room located on the first floor of Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N.

The 7 p.m. discussion follows a Sept. 10 public hearing — which drew just one commenter — regarding what the Edmonds City Council should do about property taxes if voters agree to join the South County Fire regional fire authority.

The city’s current contract with South County Fire for fire and emergency medical services (EMS) will end Dec. 31, 2025. The city council has been considering options for future fire and EMS services, including Edmonds’ starting its own fire department, contracting with a fire service provider or joining the South County Regional Fire Authority via annexation.

Annexation changes the way fire and EMS are funded. If approved by voters, city property owners would pay the RFA directly for these services. The city would no longer fund fire and EMS out of its general fund.

If annexation is approved, what will Edmonds do with the money it has been spending on fire and EMS? Will Edmonds reallocate those dollars to other city programs and needs? Or will the city reduce its general property tax levy?

Here are the other meeting agendas:

1:30 p.m. Parks and public works committee

1. An ordinance granting to New Cingular Wireless a nonexclusive master permit agreement to install, operate and maintain macro wireless telecommunications facilities within a certain designated area of right-of-way.

2. Public pedestrian easement along Sunset Avenue North adjacent to 326 Sunset Ave. N.

3. Resolution to approve placement of lien on Civic Park Property (related to the Edmonds Boys and Girls Club).

document Council Agenda Item Printout

4. Council Rules of Procedure Sections 10, 11, 12 and 14

3:30 p.m.Public safety-planning-human services-personnel

1. Comprehensive Plan Update

2. Update to Edmonds City Code 2.10.010 – Acting Appointments

3. Update to Promotion Policy – Compensation

4. Social Worker Supervision Contract

5. An interlocal agreement with the Edmonds School District to provide police services at district events such as athletic events, dances and graduations.

6. Flock camera presentation (Edmonds police)

5:30 p.m. Finance committee

1. Comprehensive update to contracting and purchasing policies and procedures

2. August 2024 monthly financial report