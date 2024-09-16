City of Edmonds Development Notices through Sept. 15, 2024

Date Permit# Notice type Description

9/12/2024 PLN2024-0062 Notice of Public Hearing Application for zoning Variance to reduce street setback – Type IIIB Hearing by the Hearing Examiner for subject property @1402 10th PL. N

Notice of Public Hearing

Application Materials

9/11/2024 AMD2024-0004 Notice of Public Hearing The City of Edmonds is proposing an annual update to the city’s Capital Facilities Plan (CFP) and Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) for the years 2025 – 2030.

Notice of Public Hearing

9/10/2024 PLN2023-0013 Notice of Public Hearing Application for a Reasonable Economic Use Variance to the Critical Areas Ordinance to develop a single-family residence @ 963 Main Street Notice of Public Hearing – 9/26/24

Application Materials

Staff Report (available by 9/19/24)

08/28/2024 PLN2024-0062 Notice of Application & Comment Period Application for Zoning Variance to reduce street setback @ 1402 10th PL N

Notice

Application Materials

08/16/2024 PLN2024-0040 Notice of Application & Comment Period Preliminary Formal Subdivision – Type III-A Permit

Seven-lot conservation long plat @ 18500 High St.

Notice

Application Materials

08/14/2024 AMD2024-0002 Amendments The Planning Board will hold a public hearing on proposed amendments to the City’s permit review processes of Title 20 of the Edmonds Community Development Code (ECDC) and related chapters.

Notice

08/02/2024 PLN2023-0071 Notice of Application & Comment Period Design Review Permit – Type IIIA Permit

for general design review for 5 New Townhouses @ 222 3rd Ave S.

Notice

Application Materials

07/12/2024 PLN2024-0052 Notice of Application & Comment Period Conditional Use Permit – Type IIIB to expand the existing legal non-conforming daycare center onsite @ 9617 Firdale Ave.

Notice

Application Materials