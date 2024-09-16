City of Edmonds Development Notices through Sept. 15, 2024

Here are the latest development public notices listed on this City of Edmonds web page. Public notices listed are for SEPA determinations, projects requiring a public hearing, or projects requiring a Notice of Application. Projects are removed from the list after a decision has been issued and any appeal period has expired.
|Date
|Permit#
|Notice type
|Description
|9/12/2024
|PLN2024-0062
|Notice of Public Hearing
|Application for zoning Variance to reduce street setback – Type IIIB Hearing by the Hearing Examiner for subject property @1402 10th PL. N
Notice of Public Hearing
Application Materials
|9/11/2024
|AMD2024-0004
|Notice of Public Hearing
|The City of Edmonds is proposing an annual update to the city’s Capital Facilities Plan (CFP) and Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) for the years 2025 – 2030.
Notice of Public Hearing
|9/10/2024
|PLN2023-0013
|Notice of Public Hearing
|Application for a Reasonable Economic Use Variance to the Critical Areas Ordinance to develop a single-family residence @ 963 Main Street
Notice of Public Hearing – 9/26/24
|08/28/2024
|PLN2024-0062
|Notice of Application & Comment Period
|Application for Zoning Variance to reduce street setback @ 1402 10th PL N
Notice
Application Materials
|08/23/2024
|PLN2024-0020
|Notice of Appeal
|Appeal to SEPA DNS decision dated May 14th, 2024 @ 8229 Talbot Rd
Notice of Public Hearing
SEPA DNS and Checklist
Bernhoft Notice of Appeal
Final Prehearing Order SEPA Appeal
City Motion to Narrow Scope – 7/31/24
Bernhoft response to City – 8/12/24
City reply on Motion – 8/13/24
City Motion for Summary Judgement and Dismissal of Appeal – 9/3/24
|08/16/2024
|PLN2024-0040
|Notice of Application & Comment Period
|Preliminary Formal Subdivision – Type III-A Permit
Seven-lot conservation long plat @ 18500 High St.
Notice
Application Materials
|08/14/2024
|AMD2024-0002
|Amendments
|The Planning Board will hold a public hearing on proposed amendments to the City’s permit review processes of Title 20 of the Edmonds Community Development Code (ECDC) and related chapters.
Notice
|08/02/2024
|PLN2023-0071
|Notice of Application & Comment Period
|Design Review Permit – Type IIIA Permit
for general design review for 5 New Townhouses @ 222 3rd Ave S.
Notice
Application Materials
|07/12/2024
|PLN2024-0052
|Notice of Application & Comment Period
|Conditional Use Permit – Type IIIB to expand the existing legal non-conforming daycare center onsite @ 9617 Firdale Ave.
Notice
Application Materials
|07/11/2024
|PLN2024-0054
|Notice of Application & Comment Period
|Conditional Use Permit – Type III Hearing Examiner Decision @ 24200 76th Ave W.
Notice
Application Materials
