City of Edmonds to host Sept. 18 open house for transportation plan update

The public is invited to attend an in-person open house from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18 to learn about what will be included in the City of Edmonds new draft transportation plan, an important element of the city’s Comprehensive Plan. The meeting will be in the Plaza Room above the Edmonds Library at 650 Main St. Doors open at 6 p.m., and a presentation will be made at 6:30 p.m. City staff and the consultant team will be present to answer questions.

According to a city press release, Edmonds is in the process of updating its 20-year Comprehensive Plan. The transportation plan is one of several elements of the Comprehensive Plan and is being updated by the public works department in coordination with the Comprehensive Plan process. The transportation plan will identify short- and long-range transportation projects and strategies that lead to the development of an integrated multimodal transportation system. The goals of the update are to provide a safer and more efficient movement of people and goods while addressing current and future transportation demand and land use. The updated plan will introduce the concept of Multimodal Level of Service (MMLOS), referring to a concurrency program recognizing multiple modes of transportation (vehicles, pedestrians, transit and bicycles) in assessing the infrastructure needs of the city’s transportation system.

The city has developed a preliminary list of future transportation projects, which includes capacity and safety intersection improvements, traffic signal upgrades, proposed sidewalks, proposed bike lanes, and proposed multi-use paths. This information, along with other sections of the plan (such as goals and policies), will be shared with the public for review and comment.

Additional information about the transportation plan update can be found here.

Contact Bertrand Hauss at 425-771-0220 or bertrand.hauss@edmondswa.gov for additional information regarding this project.

For information about this project in another language, you may request, free of charge, language assistance services by contacting Bertrand Hauss at 425-771-0220 or via e-mail at bertrand.hauss@edmondswa.gov.

Si desea obtener información sobre este proyecto en otro idioma, puede solicitar servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística, poniéndose en contacto con Bertrand Hauss al 425-771-0220 o por correo electrónico a bertrand.hauss@edmondswa.gov.

Muốn biết thông tin về dự án này bằng một ngôn ngữ khác, bạn có thể yêu cầu trợ giúp miễn phí qua dịch vụ ngôn ngữ tại điện thoại số 425-771-0220, hoặc gởi điện thư email Bertrand Hauss, bertrand.hauss@edmondswa.gov.