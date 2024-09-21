Commentary: Tough choices — and solutions — ahead for Edmonds’ fiscal crisis

There’s a reckoning coming! For several years now, a fiscal crisis has been brewing in Edmonds and the dam finally burst in 2023. The 2024 budget cycle focused on shoring up the city’s finances by using the last of the ARPA money as a stopgap to give the administration and council some time to determine alternate solutions but that money is gone and tough decisions need to be made in the upcoming biennial budget for 2025/26,

The root causes of this issue are a combination of political weakness that kept property taxes artificially low; high inflation coming out of the pandemic, which led to a significant increase in the cost of labor union contracts; the distortion of city finances caused by ARPA and other federal grant monies during the pandemic, which allowed the warning signs to be missed (or covered up?) for several years; and probably several other factors as well.

However we got here, our community is now faced with a choice. Listening to the vibe of the city as expressed in comments on articles in this publication as well as discussions with a cross section of Edmonds residents, I would boil this choice down to the following.

The City of Edmonds can be:

1) a charming coastal community of single family homes, boutique stores and restaurants with minimal impact from dense urban development, big box stores or industry.

2) a place where families can thrive with good schools, libraries, parks and recreation facilities and where people feel safe with excellent police, fire and EMS services.

3) affordable for long-term residents and those on fixed incomes by maintaining low rates of residential property taxes.

Pick two!

Achieving all three of these aims in the absolute is not possible. There are some voices in the community who want you to believe that only the first and third choices count and others who ignore number 3 entirely.

In reality, none of these options are an absolute good. Finding a way out of the current impasse will require acknowledging the needs and desires of all stakeholders in the city and finding areas of compromise. There will be some tax increases if only because the practice of “banking “ that allowed 1% annual increases for years has kept property tax receipts artificially low for too long for fear of incurring voter anger about increasing taxes. But simply un-banking those cumulative 1% increases won’t solve the problem, so there will be a levy to increase property taxes too.

However, the solution cannot be based on raising property taxes alone, and I am encouraged that the Mayor has identified some significant savings that will be presented to council in the coming budget negotiations: I urge council to consider these proposed cuts carefully and not instinctively vote them down because they could be unpopular.

Finally, we need to consider the impact that maintaining our local charm has on our pocketbook. Too much of the sales tax that I pay is going to support neighboring communities in Lynnwood, Shoreline etc. because that is where the big box stores and malls are. If all of us could shift a significant portion of the sales taxes that we are paying to Edmonds, this could offset the need to increase property taxes. Don’t listen to those who argue that this will turn Edmonds into an urban hellscape and that nothing should ever change here. Growth and change are inevitable: Council’s task is to manage that process to optimize the benefits and the impacts. Council and the administration must look at ways to diversify the tax base and lift some of the burden from residential property taxpayers in the future. This won’t solve our immediate crisis but it will provide a basis for avoiding future fiscal shocks to the city and to its residents.

— By Niall McShane

Author Niall McShane lives in Edmonds.