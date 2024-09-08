Council to hold Sept. 10 hearing on property tax implications of Regional Fire Authority

Whether the Edmonds City Council should change the amount levied for the general property tax in 2026 if the City of Edmonds joins the Regional Fire Authority (RFA) is the topic of a public hearing during the Tuesday, Sept. 10 council meeting.

The current contract with South County Fire for fire and emergency medical services (EMS) will end Dec. 31, 2025. The city council has been considering options for future fire and EMS services, including Edmonds’ starting its own fire department, contracting with a fire service provider or joining the South County Regional Fire Authority via annexation.

Annexation changes the way fire and EMS are funded. If approved by voters, city property owners would pay the RFA directly for these services. The city would no longer fund fire and EMS out of its general fund.

If annexation is approved, what will Edmonds do with the money it has been spending on fire and EMS? Will Edmonds reallocate those dollars to other city programs and needs? Or will the city reduce its general property tax levy?

Also on the council agenda:

– Construction contract award for the Main Street Overlay Project

– Presentation of Highway 99 Stages 3 and 4 overhead utility line conversion

There will also be a proclamation of Puget Sound Starts Here Month.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N. The meeting will also be streamed live on the Council Meeting webpage, Comcast channel 21, and Ziply channel 39.

You can see the entire 7 p.m. meeting agenda here.

Prior to that 7 p.m. meeting, the council will hold a 5 p.m. special meeting Tuesday to discuss the Transportation Plan update of the 2024 Comprehensive Plan and to interview two candidates for appointment to the Edmonds Planning Board.

That meeting will be in the Edmonds City Hall third-floor Brackett Room, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds. You can see the complete agenda for the 5 p.m. meeting here.

You can also view either or both meetings remotely at https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or connect by phone at +1 253 215 8782. The Webinar ID is 957 9848 4261.