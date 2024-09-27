Digital restoration of family photos topic of Sno-Isle Genealogical Society’s Oct. 2 meeting

The Sno-Isle Genealogical Society welcomes Christopher Summitt to the group’s Wednesday, Oct. 2 meeting in Lynnwood to share his expertise on digital restoration of family photos.

Family photos are precious, fixing particular moments in time so one can remember not just the people but the place, what we wore, what we experienced and what we shared. Over the years pictures get damaged, colors fade or change as the dyes decay. New digital technology, accessible to all, can remove tears, fingerprint smudges and restore colors to what they were when we first saw them. Summitt has used Microsoft Photos and Adobe Photoshop to do image restoration and will show you the basics of how easy it is to do simple picture restoration.

Summitt has been into history and graphics restoration since working as a ranger historian at Custer Battlefield National Monument, the local Mukilteo Historical Society and his current work on the Boeing Everett Factory tour, which at times involves the Boeing Archives. Attendees will learn simple ways to scan/acquire images and restore them once captured.

The free, in-person meeting will run from 6:30-9 p.m. in the Wickers Building, 19921 Poplar Way, Lynnwood in Heritage Park. The meeting will also be live-streamed on Zoom at https://bit.ly/SIGSOct24, beginning at 7 p.m.

For more details about this and other events, visit the society’s event calendar.