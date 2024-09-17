Dr. Palmer House on Maple Street becomes 24th added to Edmonds Register of Historic Places

The latest owners of the Dr. Palmer House received a plaque Monday recognizing their 1895 home at 820 Maple St. for placement on the Edmonds Register of Historic Places

Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen made the official presentation to Edmonds residents Christian and Marina Anderson on the porch of the historic home, which is associated with its original owner, local physician Dr. W.C. Palmer, two Edmonds fire chiefs and two Edmonds mayors.

The house was built in 1895 for Dr. Palmer, who lived there until 1914. The next resident, Matt Engels, was elected Edmonds mayor in 1922, served for two years, and in 1929 was appointed Edmonds fire chief. After passing through several subsequent owners, it was purchased in 1965 by then Fire Chief Jack Cooper, who later passed the home to his son Mike, also a firefighter for both Edmonds and Shoreline. Mike Cooper was later appointed Edmonds mayor in 2010 to fill out the term of outgoing Mayor Gary Haakenson.

The Andersons purchased the home in 2022. It remains a largely intact example of the Queen Anne style, with ornate, exposed rafter tails and original wood siding (restored in 2016). While some alterations have been made over the years, the Edmonds Historic Preservation Commission has determined that these do not affect the historic integrity of the home’s exterior. It stands as a classic example of this architectural style and of the development of the Edmonds community in the late 19th century.

“When your house was built, Edmonds was five years old,” Rosen said in presenting the plaque. “Our state was six years old and there were actually eight states that didn’t exist yet. We really do appreciate that you saw the beauty of this place and the history of it, and did preserve it,” the mayor added.

The Edmonds Register of Historic Places is maintained by the Edmonds Historic Preservation Commission as part of its mission to recognize, preserve, and celebrate Edmonds’ heritage. By listing their homes on the Register, owners enjoy benefits including special tax valuation and the pride of preserving a piece of Edmonds history. More information and instructions on how to apply for listing on the Register are available on the Edmonds Historic Preservation Commission website, visit www.edmondswa.gov/cms/One.