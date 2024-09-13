DuBois Levias Law Group opens office in Edmonds

DuBois Levias Law Group has opened an office in Edmonds.

Founded in 1995 by Amanda DuBois, the women-led firm serves families in King County and Snohomish counties. It offers collaborative divorce services as well as more traditional divorce representation in financial and child custody matters, The Edmonds office is the firm’s third location.

It’s a full circle moment for founder Amanda DuBois. She and her husband, Philip, raised their family in the Edmonds area and feel a special connection to the community. Several of the firm’s team members are also long-time Edmonds residents and are looking forward to working in their hometown.

“We’re excited about our new waterfront office down near the ferry,” DuBois said. “Divorce is so hard and emotional; it’s important to us to have a peaceful location for our clients.”