Dump truck slides into Meadowdale-area home Wednesday morning

Edmonds police are investigating after a fully loaded dump truck overturned and slid into a home at 75th Place and North Meadowdale Road Wednesday morning.

According to police, the primary impact was the carport area. While the home was occupied, there were no injuries to anyone inside. The truck’s driver, a 43-year-old man, was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Brake failure is being investigated as a possible cause of the crash, and the Washington State Patrol commercial vehicle section is assisting, police said.

Power lines were down, affecting about 578 homes, and police said that Snohomish County PUD is responding to the scene.