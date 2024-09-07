Ecology invites comments on Unocal site documents; open house Sept. 16

A revised draft feasibility study and other documents related to the ongoing work to clean contaminants from the Unocal site adjacent to the Edmonds Marsh is now available for public review, the Washington State Department of Ecology said.

The site consists of an upper and lower yard. Unocal is a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation, and Chevron Environmental Management Company is conducting the cleanup under Ecology’s oversight. Early partial cleanups have been completed to remove petroleum floating on groundwater and soil contaminated with arsenic and petroleum. The upper yard portion of the site was cleaned up in 2003, and the cleanup of the lower yard portion is near completion.

Remaining contamination is potentially harmful and must be addressed under Washington’s cleanup law, Ecology said.

The following documents are available for review:

– A revised draft feasibility study: An evaluation of ways to clean up the site, and a recommended preferred cleanup alternative. This includes: a 2017 draft feasibility study and a 2024 addendum.

– A site-specific terrestrial ecological evaluation

– An updated public participation plan that explains how people can participate in the cleanup process.

Ecology will host an in-person open house and then a hybrid public meeting on Monday, Sept. 16 to provide project information and answer questions. The open house begins at 5:30 p.m. for in-person attendees. The presentation (in-person and online via Zoom) will follow at 6:30 p.m., with time for questions and answers.

Both the open house and meeting will be at Edmonds City Hall, third-floor Brackett Room, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds.

Register for the online presentation here.