Edmonds Art Studio tour offers behind-the-scenes glimpse of local creativity at work

The 19th annual Edmonds Art Studio Tour, a free two-day public event underway this weekend, provides a once-a-year opportunity to meet and interact with the many talented artists who have chosen to make Edmonds their home base as they invite you into their personal workspaces.

With its mix of natural beauty and a population that appreciates – and nurtures – the arts in all forms, Edmonds has long attracted artists by offering a community that supports and encourages artistic creativity – and the setting with its natural beauty seals the deal for artists looking for a place to set up shop.

“I love working and creating here,” said Sue Coccia, whose studio is No. 16 on this weekend’s tour. “Having the Salish Sea here every day is so inspiring. The fresh salt air that wafts up through the bowl and into my studio every morning gets my creative juices flowing. I can’t imagine a better place to do my art.”

Her remarks were echoed by mixed media artist Jennie de Mello e Sousa, who values not only the natural beauty of Edmonds, but “feeling a strong, personal connection with our vibrant arts community.”

Begun in 2006 with 29 artists in 16 studios, this year’s tour includes the studio of event co-founder Sue Robertson (studio No. 15). Robertson has been part of the studio tour every year since and confessed that she “loves doing this and talking to the visitors who come to my studio.”

With this year’s tour offering 18 studios and 38 local artists who work in an array of media from paint to clay to photography to fabrics to glass and more, there is plenty of variety for visitors to sample. At each stop visitors not only meet the artist but see finished works – many available for sale – and works in progress.

A must-see this year is the Pisces Studio (No. 19) where the indefatigable d’Elaine Johnson has been creating for decades. Now age 92, Johnson says that while this will be her last time on the annual Art Studio Tour, she will continue to work and create.

An inveterate archiver, Johnson’s studio contains a massive body of organized and indexed work created over her lifetime, the entirety of which she has designated to be donated to Edmonds College, where “it will live on as a lasting legacy and – I fondly hope – inspiration to future generations of artists.”

But she is definitely not retiring.

“I envision finishing off my final work right here in this studio and passing just as I complete the last brushstrokes on my signature,” she added with a laugh.

If you missed the tour on Saturday, don’t despair. The artists’ studios will be open again on Sunday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. For information, maps and more, visit the Art Studio Tour website at www.edmondsartstudiotour.com.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel