Edmonds Arts Commission seeks applicants for student representative

The City of Edmonds Arts Commission (EAC) has an open volunteer position for a student representative starting in October 2024. The EAC invites an interested student who is an Edmonds resident to be part of shaping future art endeavors and share ideas about arts in Edmonds.

Students with leadership qualities and any level of experience or background in the visual, literary and/or performing arts, age 16 to 25 and are enrolled in high school or college-level classes during the 2024-2025 academic year are encouraged to apply. The position qualifies for volunteer or community service hours and can be added as a civic affiliation on resumes. A letter of recommendation is available upon successful and satisfactory completion of the one-year term.

Responsibilities include participating in the monthly EAC meeting (held in person the first Monday of every month at 5:30 p.m.) and assisting with commission programs.

Depending on the student’s interests and current EAC programming, possible projects may include organizing quarterly visual art exhibits in the Frances Anderson Center or Edmonds Sno-Isle Library, supporting preparation and logistics for the annual Write on the Sound writers’ conference, participating in the city’s cultural planning processes and artist/performers selection review panels, plus providing support for summer concert program and other special projects.

The position is a non-voting member of the Arts Commission, but the representative is strongly encouraged to participate in discussions, share ideas and report on local youth artistic events and activities.

The application is available to download under Opportunities on the Arts Commission website: www.edmondsartscommission.org. All applicants will be interviewed by members of the Edmonds Arts Commission. Application deadline is Oct, 21, 2024.