Edmonds City Council Oct. 1 to review purchasing policies update, MUGA boundary

Revisions to City of Edmonds contracting and purchasing policies and a proposed addition to the Comprehensive Plan update that would address a policy for future Municipal Urban Growth Area (MUGA) boundary changes are among the items before the Edmonds City Council during its Tuesday, Oct. 1 business meeting, starting at 7 p.m.

The meeting will be in the council chambers, and will occur after Mayor Mike Rosen delivers his 2025 budget address, starting at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center.

Regarding the MUGA issue, the council at its Sept. 10 meeting agreed to reconsider a vote it took Aug. 13 opposing annexation of a Meadowdale neighborhood of 47 homes into the City of Edmonds. Draft language regarding possible future annexations — proposed for consideration Tuesday — could be included as a policy in the land use element as part of the city’s Comprehensive Plan update, now underway.

The council is also scheduled to receive a presentation regarding an Edmonds Police Department proposal for a Flock camera system that consists of license plate reading hardware and software. The cameras can take real-time video of license plates and cross reference them against state databases of wanted vehicles. The department has identified grant money that would cover the $131,000 cost for two years.

And the council will receive proclamations regarding National Arts & Humanities Month and Arbor Day.

The meeting will be the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N., Edmonds. Regular council meetings beginning at 7 p.m. are streamed live on the Council Meeting web page (where you can see the complete agenda), Comcast channel 21 and Ziply channel 39. You can also attend virtually via the Zoom meeting link: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261 or by phone at +1 253 215 8782. The webinar ID is 957 9848 4261.