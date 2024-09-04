Edmonds City Council to hold public hearing on future property tax levy

Whether the Edmonds City Council should change the amount levied for the general property tax in 2026 if the City of Edmonds joins the Regional Fire Authority (RFA) is the topic of a public hearing during the Tuesday, Sept. 10 council meeting. The public hearing will provide community members with the opportunity to comment on this question.

The current contract with South County Fire for fire and emergency medical services (EMS) will end Dec. 31, 2025. The city council has been considering options for future fire and EMS services, including Edmonds’ starting its own fire department, contracting with a fire service provider or joining the South County Regional Fire Authority via annexation.

Annexation changes the way fire and EMS are funded. If approved by voters, city property owners would pay the RFA directly for these services. The city would no longer fund fire and EMS out of its general fund.

If annexation is approved, what will Edmonds do with the money it has been spending on fire and EMS? Will Edmonds reallocate those dollars to other city programs and needs? Or will the city reduce its general property tax levy?

The council meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at 250 5th Ave. N., Edmonds.

To make a public comment during this public hearing, you may appear in person at the meeting or participate over Zoom on an electronic device or phone. You may provide a written public comment using the online form.

Visit the city website to view the meeting agenda and agenda packet.

To view a meeting in session via Zoom, click here or paste the Zoom meeting link into a web browser using a computer or smartphone.