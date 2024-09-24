Reminder: Edmonds Civic Roundtable hosting Convo with Council event Sept. 26, featuring Will Chen

The Edmonds Civic Roundtable is hosting a Convo with Council event from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at EDWAY Tap House, 22811 100th Ave. W., Edmonds.
This is the latest in a series of monthly informal meeting series with sitting councilmembers. Councilmember Will Chen will be on hand to meet citizens for questions, conversations and a brew.
Registration not required but email simanton@comcast.net to reserve your spot.
