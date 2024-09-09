Edmonds Civic Roundtable to lead transit field trip from Lynnwood to Northgate Sept. 17

Edmonds Civic Roundtable (ECR) volunteers will lead a light rail field trip Tuesday, Sept. 17, from the Lynnwood light rail station to Northgate station via a Community Transit bus from Edmonds Station (just south of the ferry landing). The group will start at 9 a.m.

At Northgate, the group will reverse the route back to Edmonds. The entire trip will take about 2.5 to three hours. There are no reservations – just show up. Parking is available at the Sound Transit lot.

Riders can pay with an ORCA card or a debit or credit card at the ticket machine.

Veteran transit riders will be there to answer questions.

Contact Roger Pence at rdpence@comcast.net.