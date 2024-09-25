Edmonds Civic Roundtable to present conversation on city budget Oct. 3

The City of Edmonds is grappling with a difficult budget for 2025, as well as moving to a two-year budget cycle. Join representatives of the Edmonds City Council from 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center for a conversation about the budget, the process used to develop it and the difficult decisions yet to be made.

This conversation among councilmembers and the audience will be in a less-formal setting than a council meeting or public hearing, and will occur two days after Mayor Mike Rosen officially proposes his budget. In a moderated give-and-take, councilmembers will have the opportunity to hear from citizens, and citizens will be able to learn about budget highlights and current thinking.

Participants will have an opportunity give input and ask questions. Feedback from the public will be provided to the full council after the event. There is no charge, but the ECR requests guests register in advance here. The Edmonds Waterfront Center is located at 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds.

The mission of the Edmonds Civic Roundtable is to promote well-informed and civil discussions about key issues.