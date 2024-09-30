Edmonds’ climate resilience: Are we prepared for increased flooding events?

For those interested in learning more from a variety of experts on local and regional climate issues, the Mayor’s Climate Protection Committee is hosting an Edmonds Climate Action Speaker Series at 6 p.m. on three Wednesdays: Oct. 2, Oct. 16 and Oct. 30 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center – each covering different aspects of the issues. Click here for details.

Climate change hazards present a dire fiscal dilemma for coastal city governments like ours. Edmonds’ exposure – especially to flooding – is not just a longer-term liability from sea level rise but a present and ongoing danger due to magnifiers of a warming ocean: king tides combined with storm surges and heavier rainfalls. Experts agree that infrastructure, property and people in coastal communities are at increasing climate-exacerbated risk from flooding, with more frequency and more intensity. We already got a taste of this in 2022 with the flooding event impacting from the waterfront to the Dayton Street/104 intersection and adjacent areas like Harbor Square.

However, the city’s current budget constraints are real. It’s a difficult time to think about investing in the future when current city services are under such financial pressure. That’s why Edmonds volunteers working on climate issues are exploring grants to take action on preparedness without City money.

Why the urgency? Because every dollar not spent soon on climate adaptation and resilience will cost the city at least $4 to $13 later according to the most credible studies, when flooding reoccurs here as it inevitably will. So even if we can’t invest at this moment, we can deepen our understanding of the economic consequences of lack of preparedness, the human and environmental consequences, and what can be done for protection.

It is in that spirit that I share some of the findings on those consequences based on research I’ve surveyed on behalf of the Edmonds Climate Advisory Board and the Mayor’s Climate Protection Committee. Some excerpts on the economics of climate adaptation and flood preparedness follow.

– The United States Congress Joint Economic Committee, after hearings on flooding in the U.S., has completed its report, concluding: “On average every dollar invested in flood protection can save $5-$8 in damages with some estimates showing that projects protecting water and waste treatment plants can produce $31 in returns per $1 invested.”

– Flooding raises the cost of emergency services, due to infrastructural obstacles or damage, disruption of health care delivery, power outages and water contamination.

– Flooding decreases property values, which in turn decreases property tax revenue. A study by the First Street Foundation showed that homes that haven’t flooded but are situated where even just 20% of nearby roads experience flooding have lost $8.14 per square foot in property value.

– Recurring flooding can make property uninsurable, further decreasing its value.

– Flooding reduces local consumer spending, impacting sales tax revenue.

– Flooding often causes local governments to take on more debt, not only to finance recovery but also to compensate for lost tax revenues. Further financing is also often required by having to increase taxes on local residents, extending well past the recovery period.

– Consequently, flood events can also negatively impact any city’s municipal bond ratings.

– Based on FEMA’s analysis of flooding events in the US over a two-year period, local unemployment rose by an average of 3.4%.

– Most economic impact analyses do not even include displacement costs for residents, businesses, and city government property.

– A Washington State Department of Ecology analysis found that in Washington, flood cleanup costs three times more than prevention, before adding the cost of post-event economic impacts.

– Those post-event economic impacts often actually cost more than cleanup and recovery. A new Climate Resilience Report from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce modeled 25 climate events and found a 6:1 return on investment in damages and cleanup prevention and a 7:1 return in reducing adverse economic impacts, for an aggregate savings of $13 for every $1 invested.

As in any city, Edmonds residents don’t all agree on the importance of climate change and adapting to the increasing hazards it represents. But hopefully we can agree that we want to protect our property, our businesses, our beautiful waterfront, our tourism revenue, and ensure that the city has an adequate tax base to cost-effectively provide the services we all expect. Action on flooding preparedness in no way suggests ignoring other climate hazards such as heat domes (like we had in 2021) that are especially hard on residents in the heat islands of the Highway 99 corridor and on seniors city-wide. But although climate resilience can’t be just about flooding, we do have more control over flood preparedness than other climate hazards like more wildfire smoke, pollution and extreme heat.

It’s tempting to think that some of the higher estimates of the cost of delaying adaptation and resilience investments are hype, directed at galvanizing more aggressive climate action than is necessary. The greater likelihood is that these analyses are understated, as they exclude other impacts that are not quantifiable. We can’t put a cost on nature loss or human stress, suffering, and productivity impacts. And even though different studies show different levels of return on these investments, all the studies agree that there are very few uses of capital with such a big payoff regardless of the exact dollar amount.

So, what to do? In the near term, we will continue to pursue climate adaptation grants that don’t require city funds and could jumpstart adaptation planning. Then, given the staggering costs over time of inaction, when the city’s budget situation improves it will be responsible fiscal policy to make resilience planning and cost-effective strategies a priority. Meanwhile, yesterday is not too soon to be thinking through the issues.

— By Steven Cristol

Steven Cristol lives and works in Edmonds, serves on the Mayor’s Climate Protection Committee, and is an ex officio board member of the Edmonds Climate Advisory Board.