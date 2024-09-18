Edmonds Council supports retaining property tax dollars; learns city likely to miss Comp Plan deadline

By a vote of 6-1, the Edmonds City Council Tuesday night signaled its support to retain in 2026 the money that the city has been collecting — via property taxes — for fire and emergency medical services. The council directed the city attorney to draft a resolution stating the city’s intent in 2026 to collect the taxes, a collection that would occur regardless of what both the council and Edmonds voters decide about how to pay for future fire and EMS services.

Councilmember Michelle Dotsch voted against the measure.

The council also learned during Tuesday’s remote meeting that due to planning and development department staffing shortages and other factors, Edmonds is likely to miss the state-mandated deadline for completing its 2024 Comprehensive Plan update.

The council’s decision about property tax allocation follows months of discussion about the state of city finances and the impact of fire and EMS costs on the city’s growing budget deficit. In December 2023, South County Fire — a regional fire authority (RFA) that contracts with Edmonds to provide fire and emergency medical services — notified the city it intended to terminate its contract effective December 2025. In response, the council in June 2024 passed a resolution initiating the process of requesting annexation to the RFA. If the council eventually decides to proceed with annexation — a process that will take several months — the measure is likely to come before voters in April 2025.

Prior to the vote Tuesday night, Councilmember Neil Tibbott repeated the points he had made during last week’s council meeting. Under the city’s current contract with South County Fire, Edmonds pays the RFA to provide fire and EMS — and that amount has increased significantly in just two years. Meanwhile, the percentage covered by the city’s annual EMS levy (a 1% increase per year) and transport fees has remained static. In 2022, the city paid $9 million for fire and EMS services and by 2024 the cost had risen to $11.5 million. In 2025, assuming a 5% increase, the cost for fire and EMS is estimated at $12.1 million, Tibbott said. But by 2026, the fire authority estimates the cost will be $19.5 million — regardless of whether Edmonds votes to join the RFA or negotiates a new contract with the fire authority.

While the city has been able to piece together funding in past years to pay for fire and EMS services, in both 2025 and 2026, “we don’t know where that money is going to come from,” Tibbott added.

If the RFA is approved, starting in January 2026 voters would be charged directly for fire service. As a result, the city would no longer need to cover that service with the $6.3 million that property owners now pay to the city via property taxes. The city would also lose $4.4 million in emergency medical services (EMS) levy fees.

For a city with serious budget problems, officials have said that losing that funding would be a challenge. Edmonds’ budget gap for 2024 is in excess of $20 million — an amount that city officials say can’t be met by cuts in services and spending alone.

Under two scenarios discussed by the council, if the city doesn’t reduce the general fund levy (Scenario 1), the total annual increase to taxpayers would be $809.24 annually, or $67.44 per month. Under Scenario 2 — the general levy reduction — taxpayers would see a total annual increase of $484.33, or $40.36 monthly.

The difference between the city collecting the property tax dollars and not doing so is “about $27 per month,” Tibbott said.

Given the recent budget crunch, the city has already been using the property tax dollars that would normally allocated for fire and EMS services for other general fund needs, Tibbott said, adding that the budget will have to be adjusted “even more in the coming years.”

Mayor Mike Rosen “has indicated he’s worked with the city staff to trim approximately $4 million out of the budget already,” Tibbott said.

Rosen is scheduled to deliver his draft budget to the council Oct. 1. In preparation, he had requested that councilmembers make a decision now on the use of future property tax dollars for the 2025-26 biennium — even though the council has not yet decided whether to place the RFA annexation on the ballot.

Tibbott said that “retaining the full amount that the city is already using for our general fund and putting forward a very clear proposition for our city to consider is one way to eliminate ambiguity. We will be fully focused on whether or not joining the RFA is a good idea for our city and how annexation would provide fire and EMS services. It would eliminate the general fund tax question in the equation that we put in front of voters.”

In stating her opposition to the measure, Dostch disagreed with the Tibbott’s reasoning, stating she would prefer to keep the general fund budget separate from the fire and EMS allocation.

Other councilmembers, however, supported the motion, which was introduced by Councilmember Jenna Nand and seconded by Council President Vivian Olson.

Nand said she was hopeful that residents would “support the city retaining its full levy lift in an attempt to forestall unnecessary layoffs and program cuts and be able to provide level of service to our community members and constituents that we do right now.”

Prior to the vote, Councilmember Susan Paine asked if someone could explain why the fire and EMS price tag is increasing “so dramatically” with $19.5 million in charges expected in 2026.

“South County Fire has consistently said that their service requirements across the [fire] district have increased in ways that our previous contract did not address,” Tibbott replied. This includes inflation, higher costs for EMS services, education and preventive services, and planning for future staffing and equipment to meet population growth. “They are saying that the rest of the South County Fire cities that are in the fire authority are paying that amount already,” Tibbott added.

Currently, the cities of Brier, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and Mill Creek, as well as unincorporated portions of South Snohomish County, belong to the RFA.

If Edmonds doesn’t join the RFA — either because the council chooses not to place it on the ballot or the city’s voters reject it, Edmonds would still be on the hook for paying for fire services in 2026. During the council’s budget retreat in August, Rosen proposed the idea of a possible future public safety levy to raise additional funds.

“As a city, what it comes down to, we are not going to be able to cut our way out of services and still maintain our sustainable and comfortable level of city services that our citizens have become accustomed to,” Councilmember Will Chen said. “Inflation has been in the double digits for a couple of years and our tax levy as allowed by law was only 1%. Wages and everything increased. It’s just a reality.”

After the council vote on the property tax question, Acting Planning and Development Director Shane Hope updated the council on Edmonds’ 2024 Comprehensive Plan, which will guide the next 20 years of development in the city. Hope, who worked as Edmonds’ Development Services Director until her retirement in 2021, was hired after the departure of Planning Director Susan McLaughlin in August. Under the state’s Growth Management Act (GMA), the City of Edmonds needs to accommodate the expected growth of 13,000 people over the next 20 years. These new residents will require 9,000 new housing units. Edmonds currently has the capacity to add 4,862 units. The city will also need to add 1,642 accessory-dwelling units (ADUs) and 42 single-family homes, bringing the total to 2,454 units that the city needs to fulfill the GMA requirements. City staff and consultants have been working on the plan for two years. To facilitate its completion, Edmonds contracted with consultants VIA Perkins Eastman and Herrera, which studied a “no action” (status quo) alternative, and two growth scenarios involving neighborhood centers and hubs that were aimed at accommodating the city’s allocated growth targets. The growth scenarios are designed to account for and comply with the state’s housing bills and the mandatory Comprehensive Plan elements, and to align with multicounty and countywide planning policies. The next step is the issuance of a draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS), which was originally scheduled to be released for public comment at the end of August. The DEIS, which focuses on environmental impacts and mitigation measures, is an informational document that will help the city in developing the final Comprehensive Plan. Under state law, the Comprehensive Plan update must be completed by Dec. 31. 2024, but Hope explained that the city is unlikely to meet that target date. “There are some factors that have slowed down the process a little bit,” Hope said. One is the passage of new state housing legislation that requires greater housing capacity for all the cities and counties affected. Another factor is a loss of staff in the planning division, “who would normally be working on these things or helping work on these things.” In addition, Hope said she has been working to get up to speed since her hiring a month ago to replace McLaughlin. “It’s taken me a little bit of time to catch up…and identify what the issues are at this stage and what some opportunities are for updating our approach to the Comprehensive Plan.” A major focus has been reviewing the goals and policies that have already been drafted. “Some of them are more of would I would call action steps, they are implementation steps, and they are not at the level of broad policy statements for a 20-year Comprehensive Plan,” Hope said. “In some cases, they appear to be a more strategic framework for a very explicit set of development code updates.” She said the consultant will maintain a list of all policies that are removed, for possible future action later. Hope provided draft examples of policies that “are too detailed or beyond city resources to commit to in a Comprehensive Plan… or they demand very specific outcomes that really are more part of the discussion that would happen in drafting development regulations.” In addition, other plan components, such as narratives and future land use maps, still need to completed. The draft EIS and the draft Comprehensive Plan are about a month behind their original schedule, and Hope estimated that they will be completed by Sept. 27. The next steps is public comment. Under the State Environmental Policy Act, a 30-day public comment period is required from the day a draft EIS is released. After that, the council and planning board will meet to review the documents and discuss the public feedback. The council would then select a preferred alternative. The plan draft would be further refined and a final EIS would be prepared. After that, there would be public hearings by the planning board and the council prior to adoption of the final plan. The council would also need to review capital projects to ensure coordination with the final plan. Further complicating matters, the city council is about to enter budget season. “So based on all those things we think it is not realistic for the council to be able to adopt [the plan] by the end of 2024.” Instead, she said that the city should complete the plan “as quickly as possible, but with due diligence.” In the next few days, Hope said that staff will be consulting with the mayor “and coming back to the council with a specific timeline that’s revised to include dates for any documents that have to be published and the key followup meetings and what those decision points would be. “I’m looking at something very soon after 2024 if we can’t meet the 2024 deadline,” she said. The city won’t be eligible for state grants or loans “during any period where we haven’t met our deadline or otherwise found to be out of compliance,” Hope said. “It’s in all of our best interests to get this done as soon as possible in 2024 or as soon after.” The council also considered a number of items in committee meetings prior to the Tuesday evening business meeting. Among them:

The public safety-planning-human services-personnel committee agreed to move to a future council consent agenda a code update related to acting appointments and promotion policies. Regarding acting appointments, the new policy will allow the mayor to make an acting appointment when a director who is leaving the city is no longer performing the duties of their job. The change to the promotion policy means that an internal applicant for a job promotion would be allowed to negotiate their salary the same way that an external applicant could. The goal is to incentivize staff to stay with the city “so we don’t get them moving to other agencies for those promotional opportunities,” Human Resources Director Jessica Neill Hoyson said.

The committee also received a presentation from Police Chief Michelle Bennett regarding a proposed Flock camera system that consists of license plate reading hardware and software. The cameras can take real-time video of license plates and cross reference them against state databases of wanted vehicles. The department has identified grant money that would cover the $131,000 cost for two years. The cameras don’t involve people, facial recognition or speed tracking, Bennett said, but focus on “objective evidence about the vehicle.” The full council will receive a presentation regarding the system at a later date.

— By Teresa Wippel