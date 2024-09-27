Edmonds’ draft Comprehensive Plan, draft EIS to be issued next week

The City of Edmonds’ draft Comprehensive Plan will be ready for public review on Wednesday, Oct. 2. Meanwhile, a draft environmental impact statement (EIS) about updating the Comprehensive Plan will be published Monday, Sept. 30.

That’s according to a city news release issued Friday.

“Planning for the city’s needs over the next 20 years is a big and very important task,” said Mayor Mike Rosen. “We still have more work to do and are really looking forward to hearing what the community thinks about the draft plan.”

The Comprehensive Planning process (known as “Everyone’s Edmonds”) began about two years ago. A final adopted plan, which looks out 20 years, is due to the state by the end of 2024.

Under state law, the city must accommodate an additional 13,000 people, 9,000 housing units and 3,000 jobs over the next 20 years. Under recent state legislation, much of the new housing that gets built should be affordable to families of low to moderate income levels.

Next steps are for the community to consider the draft EIS and draft plan and provide comments. A public hearing on the draft EIS will be held virtually at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16. Comments on the draft EIS are due by Oct. 29.

Meeting details will be provided soon on city’s web page along with information related to other public meetings and options for commenting on the draft plan.

Ultimately, the Edmonds City Council will decide on the adoption of the plan, including any changes, after hearing from the public, having discussion, and considering the Edmonds Planning Board’s recommendations.

Early next week, the draft EIS and the draft comprehensive plan will be published on the city’s website. Written comments on either document can be submitted via email, postal mail or through the comment form on the website.

Comments on the draft EIS would typically focus on the environmental impacts and mitigation measures that are addressed in that report. Comments received on the draft EIS will be posted weekly on the project webpage.

Comments on the draft Comprehensive Plan may be broader and cover any issue related to the plan. Comments on the draft Comprehensive Plan should be submitted by Nov. 4.