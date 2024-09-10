Edmonds Floretum Garden Club to host flower workshop Sept. 14

The Edmonds Floretum Garden Club is hosting “Color and Joy, a Flower Workshop,” with speaker Mary Kimball from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Edmonds Library meeting room, 650 Main St.

In Puget Sound, gardens are built more for shade than sun, but that doesn’t stop gardeners from filling their yards with sun-loving annuals like dahlias, zinnias, and sunflowers. In this workshop, you’ll learn more about these species of flowers, how to grow them and how to use them and other materials from around the garden to make your own flower crown.

For those wanting to make their own crown or cuff, wire and tape will be provided, along with a limited supply of plant materials. Attendees are encouraged to bring plant materials from home. If you’d like to donate plant materials for the workshop, contact Mary at pastpresident@floretum.org.