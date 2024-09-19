Edmonds Food Bank Empty Bowl event raises over $175K

The Edmonds Food Bank raised over $175,000 at its recent Empty Bowl event, the most ever in the fundraiser’s history. The funds will directly support the food bank’s mission to provide fresh, nutritious and culturally relevant food to nearly 1,000 households each week.

The Empty Bowl drew 180 attendees, including elected officials, local business owners, dedicated volunteers and community members, all coming together to support the mission of creating a food-secure Edmonds. Guests mingled during the cocktail hour, sipping on donated beverages from local favorites Niles Peacock, Jeff Uncorked and Gallagher’s Where U Brew, while eyeing beautifully handcrafted bowls made by talented artists from the community—a highlight of the event.

As the evening progressed, the much-anticipated “bowl dash” kicked off, where guests selected a unique bowl to take home, symbolizing the theme of the event and the cause it supports.

Guests were treated to a delicious meal of soups, salads, and rolls generously donated by Table for 12, Navi’s Catering Kitchen, Pacific Northwest Catering, Chef Dane Catering, Ristorante Machiavelli and Cottage Bakery. Along with dinner, attendees participated in lively fundraising activities, including a wine toss, dessert dash, and the ever-popular game of heads or tails.

Colleen O’Brien, KIRO 7 News Radio host and an Edmonds Food Bank volunteer, emceed the evening. Sharing her personal experience as a volunteer, she remarked, “Since January 2024, I’ve been a dedicated volunteer at the Edmonds Food Bank, where I particularly enjoy fulfilling orders on distribution days. It’s a bit like being on my favorite game show, Supermarket Sweep, but with the rewarding feeling of making a real difference.”

Executive Director Casey Davis thanked the attendees and emphasized the importance of their contributions. “Your support tonight not only provides nourishment to those facing food insecurity but also helps foster an environment of hope within our community,” Davis said.

Community member Mindy Woods delivered a moving speech about her own experience with food insecurity, sharing how access to nourishing food made a profound impact on her life as both a child and a parent. Her story resonated deeply with the audience, reinforcing the critical role the food bank plays in the Edmonds community.

In total, the event raised $175,000 to further the food bank’s efforts. Casey Davis praised the community’s generosity, stating, “Our community is simply amazing. They showed up and gave generously. Thank you to the attendees and partners who made this event possible, and to those who continue to partner with us as we provide fresh, nutritionally dense and culturally familiar foods to our customers.”

If you were not able to attend the event, there is still time to make a donation to this fundraiser here,and help the food bank reach its stretch goal of $200,000.

A video showcasing the work of the Edmonds Food Bank is available here.

Raffle tickets are still on sale for the annual Empty Bowl Raffle from now until Monday, Sept. 23. The grand prize is a Holland America cruise for two with no expiration.