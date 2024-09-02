Edmonds High School Class of 1964 hosting 60th Reunion Sept. 19

The Edmonds High School Class of 1964 will hold its 60th reunion from 4-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 in the Edmonds Plaza Room above the Edmonds Library, 650 Main St.

EHS64.com for more details. All 1964 classmates and their guests are invited, along with fellow Tigers from other classes. Visit the website atfor more details. All 1964 classmates and their guests are invited, along with fellow Tigers from other classes.