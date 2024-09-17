Edmonds International Women’s Day announces leadership transition

Leadership of the annual Edmonds International Women’s Day event has been transferred to the Edmonds Waterfront Center.

Edmonds International Women’s Day founder Alicia Crank noted that the Edmonds Waterfront Center (EWC) has been providing the venue for the annual event. She added that their cultural community events as well as their Strength in Diversity programming is a perfect fit for Edmonds International Women’s Day.

“We are so excited to be handed this important event from Alicia Crank.”, said EWC’s Director of Operations Robin Ullman. “International Women’s Day fits right in with our core values and our commitment to diversity and inclusion. On behalf of the entire team here at EWC, we could not be more thankful/blessed to add this to our program repertoire.”

Founded in 2019, Edmonds International Women’s Day originally started as a one-off event for underserved girls and women in the community. The day has grown into an annual event, one that brings in people from neighboring cities and counties.

Crank said she will be part of the transition team and participate in the 2025 event, slated for Saturday, March 8. Next year’s International Women’s Day theme is “Accelerate Action.”

“I am excited that Robin Ullman and the Edmonds Waterfront Center will take over this annual event,” Crank said. “I will be on hand as part of the transition for the 2025 EIWD and have every faith in Robin and the EWC to manage and grow the program.”