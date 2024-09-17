Edmonds International Women’s Day announces leadership transition

Leadership of the annual Edmonds International Women’s Day event has been transferred to the Edmonds Waterfront Center.
Edmonds International Women’s Day founder Alicia Crank noted that the Edmonds Waterfront Center (EWC) has been providing the venue for the annual event. She added that their cultural community events as well as their Strength in Diversity programming is a perfect fit for Edmonds International Women’s Day.
“We are so excited to be handed this important event from Alicia Crank.”, said EWC’s Director of Operations Robin Ullman. “International Women’s Day fits right in with our core values and our commitment to diversity and inclusion. On behalf of the entire team here at EWC, we could not be more thankful/blessed to add this to our program repertoire.”
Founded in 2019, Edmonds International Women’s Day originally started as a one-off event for underserved girls and women in the community. The day has grown into an annual event, one that brings in people from neighboring cities and counties.
Crank said she will be part of the transition team and participate in the 2025 event, slated for Saturday, March 8. Next year’s International Women’s Day theme is “Accelerate Action.”
“I am excited that Robin Ullman and the Edmonds Waterfront Center will take over this annual event,” Crank said. “I will be on hand as part of the transition for the 2025 EIWD and have every faith in Robin and the EWC to manage and grow the program.”
This is great news for Edmonds. Kudos to Ms. Crank and Ms. Ullman for getting this on the map and keeping it there.
Sounds like a great idea to me. I’ve never attended but I don’t attend anything ha. But when I read what they are offering I see many things I am interested in for everyone and well Women young and old is important to me. So, Kudos to you Alicia Crank. Job well done. Accelerate action sounds real good to me.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.