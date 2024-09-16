Edmonds joining two other school districts to host Education Funding Crisis Town Hall Oct. 23

The Edmonds School District is joining educators and leaders in the Northshore and Shoreline school districts to host an The Education Funding Crisis Town Hall from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Edmonds-Woodway High School, 7600 212th St. S.W., Edmonds.

According to organizers, the town hall is designed to continue the conversation that school district leaders started with Washington State legislators last year about how the lack of funding is impacting districts, schools and students. Lawmakers from the 1st, 21st, 32nd, 44th and 45th legislative districts have been invited, and many have already committed to attending.