Edmonds Oktoberfest musical lineup for Sept. 13-14

As the sun shines brightly, Smilin Scandinavians play rousing polkas to kick off the Edmonds Oktoberfest festivities in 2022. (File photo)

Starting at 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, the Edmonds Oktoberfest features free live music at the Edmonds Civic Playfield at 6th and Bell in downtown Edmonds. The genres range from traditional Alpine music (read polkas) to folk pop and music for all music lovers.

Here is the band lineup and the type of music they perform. For additional information, and links to some of the band’s websites, visit the Edmonds Oktoberfest webpage at edmondsoktoberfest/com.

Friday 9/13

Time Band Type of Music
3:00 – 4:00 Piped in Music
4:00 – 5:00 Bonnie Birch Band Traditional
5:30 – 6:30 Smilin Scandinavians Traditional
7:00 – 8:00 Robbie Dee Tribute to Elvis
8:30 – 9:30 Who’s Your Daddy Cover Band

Saturday 9/14

Time Band Type of Music
11:00 – 12:30 Piped in Music
1:00 – 2:00 BBGB Traditional
2:30 – 3:30 Red, Ruth, and Rachel Folk Rock
4:00 – 5:00 Lori Hardman Band Classic Rock
5:30 – 6:30 The Band LeLe Folk/Pop
7:00 – 8:00 The Encounters Cover Band
8:30 – 9:30 Guy Johnson Cover Band

The bands will be performing in the beer garden, where an admission fee will be charged and entry is restricted to people 21 years or older. However, the music can be heard throughout the Edmonds Civic Playfield grounds.

