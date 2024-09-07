Edmonds Police Blotter: Aug. 28-Sept. 3, 2024

Aug. 28
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man stole from a business, and he was not located.
21900 block 66th Avenue West: Edmonds police assisted Mountlake Terrace police to locate burglary suspects. The suspects were not located.
5200 block 196th Street Southwest: A woman with a warrant was located in Lynnwood.
800 block Driftwood Lane: A woman intentionally damaged trees on her property.
400 block Admiral Way: A dog was on a prohibited area of the beach and was off leash.
500 block Homeland Drive: A vehicle was parked on the public right of way for more than 72 hours and was facing the wrong direction.
23200 block Highway 99: A man had his vehicle stolen. There were no suspects or leads.
7600 block 212th Street Southwest: Suspicious photos were shared online.
8100 block 236th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from a parking lot.
24100 block Highway 99: A woman was trespassed from a discount store.
24100 block Highway 99: A woman led officers on a vehicular pursuit. She was not located after the pursuit was terminated.
Aug. 29
8900 block 238th Street Southwest: A man and a woman attempted to rob two men.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A small bag of unknown narcotics was located in a bathroom of a restaurant.
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole items from a local business. He was not located in the area.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail for trespassing and shoplifting.
22900 block Highway 99: A man failed to return a large amount of rental equipment worth more than $8,000.
22100 block Highway 99: A man was asked to leave a business.
23200 block Highway 99: A woman had her finger smashed into a door after another woman was closing the door.
400 block 3rd Avenue South: A man showed up to a woman’s apartment unwanted. He has a history of domestic violence. No crime was established at this time.
9300 block 244th Street Southwest: The front license was stolen from a vehicle and was replaced with a stolen plate, which was later recovered.
24100 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
8400 block 238th Street Southwest: A vehicle failed to stop when a patrol officer signaled the vehicle.
Aug. 30
8100 block 236th Street Southwest: Stolen plates were recovered for another agency.
22300 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a Redmond warrant.
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole items from a business. He was not located in the area.
9100 block Park Road: Unknown subjects were involved in a disturbance.
400 block 3rd Avenue South: A woman surrendered unwanted firearms to the Edmonds Police Department for destruction.
24100 block Highway 99: A woman was trespassed from a retail store.
21900 block Highway 99: A purse was stolen from a shopping car. There was no suspect information.
700 block Maple Street: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for court order violation.
23800 block Highway 99: A man robbed and assaulted a woman. He was located and arrested after a short foot pursuit.
Aug. 31
7100 block Olympic View Drive: A gunshot was reported and officers responded. They did not locate any signs of the firearm discharge.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for two warrants.
9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman was booked for a misdemeanor warrant.
9300 block 244th Street Southwest: An adult parents had an argument with a juvenile.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was charged with theft.
21000 block 3rd Avenue West: A man made threats to his neighbors. He was later booked into Snohomish County Jail for felony harassment.
Sept. 1
200 block 5th Avenue North: Edmonds police found a property and was brought into safekeeping.
200 block 5th Avenue North: A debit card was found and turned into Edmonds Police Department.
21000 block 66th Avenue West: A license plate was stolen from a vehicle at a repair shop.
24000 block 76th Avenue West: A woman reported a vehicle prowl.
200 block 5th Avenue North: A person turned in a 9-millimeter round.
16400 block 20th Avenue West: Edmonds police assisted Snohomish County sheriff with an attempt to locate a suspect with a warrant, who was suspected of possessing a stolen vehicle and burglary. The suspect was not located.
24100 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was parked at a local store.
24300 block 56th Avenue West: Edmonds police assisted Mountlake Terrace police with an attempt to locate armed robbery suspects. The suspects were not located and had fled in a vehicle.
Sept. 2
500 block 5th Avenue: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for multiple warrants.
600 block 180th Street Southeast: Edmonds police assisted Snohomish County sheriff in an attempt to locate occupants of a crashed vehicle that were suspected to be involved in a domestic incident. The subjects were not located.
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole merchandise from grocery store.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was cited and was released for theft.
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole merchandise from a grocery store.
24100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for theft and warrants and was book into jail.
20700 block 76th Avenue West: A woman assaulted an ex-girlfriend, and the woman was arrested.
Sept. 3
200 block 3rd Avenue North: Three suspects burglarized a building.
60 block Pine Street: Two man broke into a building.
23700 block Interurban Trail: A man was arrested for DUI after colliding into a gate.
600 Glen Street: Police responded to assist a fire call for a non-responsive resident.
