Edmonds Police Blotter: Sept. 19-24

Sept. 19

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was trespassed from a restaurant for refusing to leave.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole property from a business.

23200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor was reported.

7300 block Cedar House Court: A scam call pretending to be the police was reported.

24100 block Highway 99: A man stole from a business and was later arrested.

8200 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for DUI after a single-vehicle collision.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole items from a grocery store and was cited and released for theft.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman shoplifted pet supplies from a grocery store.

19500 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a local warrant.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting from a grocery store.

23600 block Highway 99: A man shoplifted from a grocery store.

24100 block Highway 99: A man stole merchandise from a retailer.

220th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A man was arrested for DUI.

Sept. 20

5200 block 196th Street Southwest: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for a warrant.

23200 block Highway 99: A vehicle was damaged in a parking lot at an apartment complex.

7800 block 234th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

9700 block 238th Street Southwest: A woman turned in firearms to be destroyed.

23600 block 100th Avenue West: A man was arrested and was booked into Snohomish County Jail for burglary and theft.

7600 block 223rd Street Southwest: A verbal dispute between former roommates was reported.

23200 block Highway 99: A woman reported her partner had assaulted her.

7300 block 182nd Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

24100 block Highway 99: A retail store reported a man stole merchandise and exited through the emergency store exit. The suspect was not located.

8300 block Olympic View Drive: A vehicle collision was reported, and the male driver was arrested for DUI.

Sept. 21

10100 block Edmonds Way: A suspicious road hazard was reported.

23900 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for third-degree malicious mischief.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A welfare check issue was reported.

8300 block 238th Street Southwest: An unoccupied stolen vehicle was recovered.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: Police took a report regarding a suspicious injury on a juvenile.

7600 block 218th Street Southwest: A woman assaulted her boyfriend in front of her child. The woman fled the location with her child in her vehicle.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was trespassed from a business after causing a disturbance.

7200 block 224th Street Southwest: A behavioral health contact was made.

Sept. 22

600 block 6th Avenue South: A man and a woman argued about their relationship.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A local restaurant reported a dine and dash. The suspects were not located in the area.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was cited for theft at a grocery store.

23600 block 97th Place West: A theft was reported.

23200 block Highway 99: A woman took her husband’s shared vehicle, which contained his firearm. She has not been heard from for about two weeks.

18800 block 89th Avenue West: A man was found deceased by his father after a likely overdose.

7900 block 207th Place Southwest: Graffiti was found on a victim’s fence. No suspect information at this time.

19100 block 94th Avenue West: A male black Labrador retriever was found.

21100 block 80th Avenue West: Graffiti was reported.

7300 block 176th Street Southwest: A man was bitten by a dog at large.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A woman reported theft of jewelry at a hospital.

200 block 5th Avenue South: A purse was found on a sidewalk. It was entered into safekeeping. A voicemail was left for the owner.

500 block 5th Avenue South: A male customer argued with a female customer, which caused a disturbance.

24100 block Highway 99: Two unidentified men shoplifted from a store.

24100 block Highway 99: A man stole from a store.

220th Street Southwest/9th Avenue South: A theft was reported.

23200 block Highway 99: A vehicle with a dog inside was stolen from a parking lot.

Sept. 23

19400 block 44th Avenue West: A woman was booked on a misdemeanor warrant.

18000 block 72nd Avenue West: A man reported items were stolen from his garage.

500 block Seamont Lane: A man took his friend’s financial information without the owner’s permission.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A man turned in two old shotguns for destruction.

16600 block 74th Place West: An animal complaint of a dog on the loose attacking another dog was made.

500 block 5th Avenue: A man was transported for a warrant.

Sept. 24

21900 block Highway 99: A man and a woman were trespassed from a grocery store.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was booked into Marysville jail for a misdemeanor warrant. Charges were referred for possession of a controlled substance.

300 block Elm Street: A woman had personal information from her driver’s license stolen. There is limited suspect information at this time.

21900 block 84th Avenue West: An officer investigated an Adult Protective Service referral.

200 block 5th Avenue: A man turned in a wallet that he found.

200 block 5th Avenue: A debit card was found on Sept. 24 and was turned in at the station.

200 block 5th Avenue: An earring was found in the parking lot on Sept. 11 and was turned in to the station.

21400 block 92nd Avenue West: A couple was defrauded by a phone user claiming to be from Bank of America.

24100 block Highway 99: A man stole merchandise from a department store.