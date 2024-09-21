Edmonds Police Blotter: Sept. 4-19, 2024

Sept. 4

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was suspected of theft.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for felony harassment.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole food from a grocery store.

9400 block Bowdoin Way: A man was found unresponsive and was transferred to the hospital. There were no signs of assault.

9700 block Edmonds Way: Property was found and was turned in to the police.

500 block Paradise Lane: A woman was involved in online fraud.

400 block 3rd Avenue South: A suspicious circumstance was reported in which the subject was believed to be someone else.

7700 block 236th Street Southwest: A man was messaging close friends of his ex-wife.

70 block West Main Street: A backpack with baby care items was found near a park.

65th Avenue West / 220th Street Southwest: Edmonds police assisted a neighboring agency with a collision.

6000 block 219th Street Southwest: Edmonds police assisted a neighboring agency with a robbery case.

23600 block Highway 99: A juvenile stole merchandise from local business.

8100 block 240th Street Southwest: A woman claimed an alleged assault. Evidence was not supported at this time.

1000 block 2nd Avenue South: An investigation of trespassing yielded no arrest.

Sept. 5

23700 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a bus stop with charges referred.

23100 block 76th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for domestic violence assault and was booked into jail.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A woman turned in found property at the Edmonds Police Department.

24100 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for theft.

23000 block Edmonds Way: A theft of a motorcycle was reported. There is no suspect information at this time.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for stealing merchandise from a retail store.

1000 block Brookmere Drive: A vehicle was prowled. No suspect information.

7200 block 224th Street Southwest: A man was placed under arrest at residence for an outstanding DUI arrest warrant and resisting arrest.

Sept. 6

23600 block Highway 99: Two transients were arrested for trespassing at a grocery store.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man committed theft and resisted arrest.

54th Avenue West/200th Street Southwest: A man was booked on a warrant.

22800 block 100th Avenue West: A phone and a credit card were found.

23600 block Highway 99: A physical altercation between married partners was reported. The male partner was later arrested and booked into jail for assault and malicious mischief charges.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for theft after leaving and returning to the store.

23600 block 78th Place West: A verbal argument between partners was reported. The partners agreed to separate for the night.

Sept. 7

23600 block Highway 99: A man rammed a window of a local store and shattered the glass. The male was later found by police and was booked into jail.

21600 block Highway 99: A unknown subject threw a rock through a glass door.

600 block Dayton Street: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole from a grocery store.

23600 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested on outstanding warrants.

700 block Main Street: A portable toilet was tipped over.

Sept. 8

21600 block 98th Avenue North: Sounds of shots fired and a vehicle driving away led to a report of shell casings in the road.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A man was taken into custody and was booked for an outstanding warrant.

1400 block Olympic Avenue: A man found a property in the bushes next to his house.

7900 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was booked for harassment and stalking.

400 block 4th Avenue North: A dog was at large, and a person reported being the victim of an unprovoked bite.

400 block Sprague Street: A man was booked for DUI.

7900 block 196th Street Southwest: Presumptive fake $100 bills were recovered by medics.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A verbal altercation between a man and a woman was reported. Both agreed to stay separated for the night.

24100 block Highway 99: A woman who was trespassed from a local store came back and stole merchandise.

Sept. 9

16000 block 68th Avenue West: A man reported a vehicle stolen with his personal belongings. The vehicle was entered as stolen.

23600 block Highway 99: A man committed theft at a grocery store.

9500 block 217th Street Southwest: A resident wished to relinquish a firearm he no longer wanted.

23200 block Highway 99: A mail truck was broken into and mail were stolen.

8000 block 218th Street Southwest: A man reported identity theft.

800 block 9th Avenue South: A woman reported identity theft.

23600 block 78th Place West: A woman reported a hit-and-run collision to her parked vehicle.

23500 block Highway 99: A verbal argument between a man and a woman was reported.

Sept. 10

21900 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for possession of a stolen vehicle and a warrant. A woman was booked into Marysville Jail for a warrant.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole items from a local business.

500 block Main Street: A knife was found in a restroom during morning checks.

1000 block 7th Avenue South: A man was booked into jail for domestic violence assault.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A male patient kicked a male nurse in the face while the nurse was performing medical duties.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole two packs of beer from a store. The suspect was not located.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole food from a grocery store and fled on foot.

18000 block Meridian Avenue North: A man was booked into jail for an outstanding warrant.

1100 block B Avenue South: A woman reported a valuable diamond bracelet as lost or stolen.

21300 block 80th Avenue West: Two unknown suspects vandalized and stole from a vending machine.

7300 block 210th Street Southwest: A family argument over their living situation, finances and care of a disabled brother was reported.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from the Regency Center.

24100 block Highway 99: A man stole items from a store, and he was not located.

23800 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and was transported to county jail for assaulting a security officer.

400 block Main Street: A man was trespassed from a local business.

Sept. 11

23900 block Highway 99: Police responded to a disturbance at a local motel.

7600 block Lake Ballinger Way: A stolen vehicle was recovered and was unoccupied.

23600 block Highway 99: A missing female juvenile was located and was arrested on outstanding warrant.

23600 block Highway 99: A man shoplifted beer.

200 block 4th Avenue North: A man unlawfully entered a victim’s residence without permission. Charges were referred to the city prosecutor.

22900 block Highway 99: A road rage incident between two drivers was reported.

24100 block Highway 99: A man stole from a retail store and was not identified.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman stole merchandise from a local business.

Sept. 12

22300 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for warrant.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was cited for theft.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole from a grocery store, and he was not located.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A man submitted the lower receiver of a rifle for destruction.

18500 block Soundview Place: A residence was burglarized while the home was unoccupied.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for trespassing a grocery store.

20800 block 17th Avenue South: A man was arrested for a warrant.

23500 block Highway 99: A man reported a domestic assault and was also arrested on his warrants.

Sept. 13

23500 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on his warrant and was transported to jail by another police agency.

9300 block 236th Street Southwest: A man was trespassed from an elementary school.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman stole from a grocery store.

9500 block Edmonds Way: A woman reported a residential burglary.

Highway 99 / 228th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run vehicle collision was reported. A suspect was not identified.

Sept. 14

7800 block 240th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for domestic violence harassment.

23200 block Edmonds Way: A man was detained and released after a disturbance.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman and two men committed theft from a grocery store.

8800 block 236th Street Southwest: A large residential fire was reported at an apartment complex.

8300 block 238th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a court order violation and was booked into Snohomish County Jail.

Sept. 15

24100 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a retail store.

22500 block Highway 99: A woman committed robbery in a parking lot.

23600 block Highway 99: Two men stole store merchandise and assaulted employees in the process. Officers later found one of the men and booked him into jail for robbery.

Sept. 16

23600 block Highway 99: A man committed theft from a grocery store.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A man was booked for a misdemeanor warrant.

9200 block 232nd Street Southwest: An old telescope was found in its packaging in the reporting party’s neighborhood. It was entered as found property.

700 block Hemlock Street: An elderly woman wanted to turn in her late husband’s firearm. It was entered into evidence for destruction.

1500 block North 200th Street: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for a warrant.

24200 block Edmonds Way: Two subjects was graffitiing under an overpass and fled.

Sept. 17

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail for a protection order violation.

19100 block 83rd Avenue West: A woman reported her vehicle had been prowled and items were stolen.

7600 block 175th Street Southwest: Personal vehicles were stolen overnight by unknown suspects.

20300 block 81st Avenue West: A trailer was parked on public right of way without any plates for more than 72 hours overnight.

23600 block Highway 99: A man committed theft at a grocery store.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman stole food.

1100 block North 205th Street: A man was booked for a misdemeanor warrant.

23200 block 100th Avenue West: Two male juveniles were caught spray painting at a school.

Sept. 18

22500 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for physical control.

4800 block 106th Street Northeast: A man was arrested for a felony warrant.

18200 block 80th Avenue West: A verbal argument between partners was reported. There was no assault.

7800 block 199th Street Southwest: A woman was scammed by man who was impersonating a police officer.

7900 block 212th Street Southwest: A rear license plate of a vehicle was stolen.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman stole from a business and was arrested.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was cited and released for theft.

9600 block 234th Street Southwest: A woman reported her estranged parents were trying to contact her children.

8600 block 244th Street Southwest: A homeowner reported unknown subject(s) broke a window of their home.

8600 block 244th Street Southwest: A resident reported being assaulted by two men. The men were not located.

9000 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman prowled a vehicle and caused property damage. She was booked into jail.

1300 block Olympic Avenue: A man assaulted another man on a Community Transit bus.

21100 block 76th Avenue West: A woman was trespassed from a local convenience store after causing a disturbance.

Sept. 19

800 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was trespassed from a local restaurant for refusing to leave.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole property from a business.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole items from grocery store. He was cited and released for theft.