Edmonds Port Commission meeting agenda for Sept. 9, 2024

September 9, 2024

7:00pm

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. FLAG SALUTE

III. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS (Each comment shall generally be limited to 3 minutes or less and shall be limited to Port business)

V. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Approval of August 26, 2024 Meeting Minutes

B. Approval of Payments

VI. POSSIBLE ACTION

A. Accept Contract No. 2022-417 Spee West Construction, Inc for Administration Building as complete

VII. INFORMATION

A. Sea Notes at the Marina Season Wrap-up

B. Boatyard Update

VIII. CITY OF EDMONDS AND WOODWAY REPORTS

IX. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT

X. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

XI. EXECUTIVE SESSION

XII. ADJOURNMENT

Please join the Port of Edmonds Commission Meeting in person at our new address at 471 Admiral Way or join us remotely via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85143807877 or Audio/Mobile 1.253.215.8782 US Meeting ID: 851 4380 7877

Public comments are limited to Port business and generally must be three minutes or less in length. Comments can be made in person or through Zoom during the public comments portion of the meeting, or emailed to publiccomment@portofedmonds.gov prior to the meeting and they will be entered into the official public record. Comments submitted through email on the day of the meeting that are not included in that meeting will be included in the next meeting.

