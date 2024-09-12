Edmonds School Board identifies staff funding as top legislative priority

Ensuring that district staffing levels are “amply funded” for the 2024-25 school year was top state legislative priority identified by the Edmonds School Board during its Sept. 10 meeting.

Board members listed 10 legislative positions they consider high priorities for the Washington State School Directors’ Association (WSSDA) to advocate for during the upcoming legislative session.

WSSDA is a nonpartisan association of 1,477 elected school board members. The organization provides networking and professional development and works to advocate at the local, state and federal levels.

School Board President Nancy Katims explained that the directors were each sent a sheet with a list of legislative priorities to rank from 1-4, with 1 being least important and 4 the most important. The board members voted independently and did not discuss the vote with other school board directors. Items that ranked as 2 or higher were considered a priority.

The top 10 priorities are rated as follows:

– Amply funded staffing levels – 4

– Equitable funding for regionalization and staff mix – 2

– Full funding of basic education – 2

– Career and technical education (CTE) funding – 2

– Support for special education programs – 2

– Comprehensive school and student safety – 2

– Universal free school meals – 2

– Budget stability – 2

– Materials, supplies, and operating cost funding – 2

– Fiscal notes and unfunded mandates – 2

“All these things are important,” Katims said. “However, what I’m really pleased to see is that our focus is on funding.”

She added that although the district will focus on its top 10 priorities, the legislature will also discuss the other items listed below:

– Levy authority and local effort assistance

– Passage of school finance issues

– Graduation requirements and pathways

– Preventing self-harm and suicide

– Climate impact mitigation assistance

– McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act funding

– Class size reduction funding

– Transition to kindergarten

– Administrators for small schools

– Attract, recruit and retain diverse staff

– Opposition to prejudgment interest

– Expansion of work-based learning opportunities

– Funding for unique and necessary programs

– Opposing partisan school director elections

In other business, the board had a first reading (no action taken) of the revised Board Policy 6215 – Expense Claim Certification and Approval. WSSDA has renamed this policy from Warrants to Expense Claims since not all disbursements are made by a warrant — which is much like a check. The document can be seen here.

The board of directors also voted to approve a resolution to comply with state law related to alternative public works contracting for the new College Place Elementary and College Place Middle Schools replacement.

The law – RCW 39.10.200 – authorizes the district to use the General Contractor/Construction Manager (GC/CM) procedure for specific school projects if the board determines its use will serve the public interest.

To view the resolution, click here.

The directors removed updates to the Board of Directors Norms and Protocols from the agenda and will reschedule it for another date.

The next board meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the Educational Services Center, 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood, WA 98036.

You can watch the meeting online by clicking here.

To view the meeting agenda, click here.

— By Rick Sinnett