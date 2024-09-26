Edmonds School Board student advisers take their oaths of office

Six student advisers took the oath of office for the 2024-2025 school year during the Sept. 24 Edmonds School Board meeting.

Superintendent Rebecca Miner administered the oath to the students, who represent five high schools. She explained that the students are only required to attend half of the scheduled meetings so the students can coordinate around their schoolwork schedules.

They are:

Edmonds Heights K-12:

Tatiana Lindberg

Edmonds-Woodway High:

Scarlett Luo

Lynnwood High:

Santiago Gonzalez-Corzo

Meadowdale High:

Amin-Erdene Lkhagvasuren

Mountlake Terrace High:

Amaya Brazil

Vivian Guillen

The advisers are selected from a list of students who apply for the position. The board encourages at least one nominee from each high school.

The advisers will contribute to board discussions by providing a student’s insight and perspective and reporting to students about the board’s work and district activities. The students are bound by all rules and regulations pertaining to regular board members but will not make motions, vote or hold board offices. The student advisers do not attend executive sessions but may attend board study sessions.

At the board’s discretion, the adviser may serve on a rotating basis for part of the entire school year.

In other business, the directors had a first reading, but no action was taken, to revise board policy 3205, which prohibits the sexual harassment of students.

The policy was last revised in 2021 and does not meet the comprehensive and detailed standards now required by state and federal guidelines. The newly proposed policy, adapted from the Washington State School Directors’ Association (WSSDA) Model policy, is consistent with the 2024 Title IX regulations.

The proposed revision to the policy can be viewed here.

The board of directors also received presentations from Sherwood Elementary School students Lauren, Dahlia, Morgan, Linnea, Will and Bennett and the school’s principal, Robyn Saltzman.

Students explained that they take responsibility through data cards that show their strengths and weaknesses with subjects, which is part of the school’s approach to improve English language arts (ELA) skills.

The school’s goal is for students in grades 3-6 to increase their scores from 61% to 68% as measured by Smarter Balance Assessment scores. Further, the goal calls for 75% of students in grades 1-3 will be at or above grade based on i-Ready diagnostic assessments.

School data is still being collected and will be shared later in the year.

The next school board meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the Educational Services Center, 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood, WA 98036.

You can watch the meeting online by clicking here.

To view the meeting agenda, click here.

— Story by Rick Sinnett