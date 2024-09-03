Edmonds School District classes start Wednesday: What you need to know

Wednesday, Sept. 4 marks the first day of the 2024-25 school year for Edmonds School District students. To ensure a smooth start for its 21,120 students and their families, the district offers the following tips:

Registering for school

Families living within the can register their children online at www.edmonds.wednet.edu/enrollment, at their neighborhood school, or the district office. The first day for grades 1-12 is Wednesday, Sept. 4 and for kindergarten, Monday, Sept. 9. (To be eligible for kindergarten, children must have turned 5 by Aug. 31.)

Be mindful of walkers and school buses

As students return to the classroom, staying alert on the roads is more important than ever. Remember to watch for children walking to school, crossing the streets and boarding buses. Drivers are advised to slow down, stop for school buses and be extra cautious around school zones.

School calendars

Know when school is in session or when it is released early. Visit the calendars webpage for links to key dates, one-page calendars and online calendars.

– Wednesday, Sept. 4: First day of school for grades 1-12

– Monday, Sept. 9: First day of kindergarten

– Friday, Sept. 13: First 75-minute early release day

– Monday, Sept. 16: First day of preschool

Free and reduced-price meal applications

Families should apply for free and reduced-priced meals and benefits to receive available fee reductions. All currently eligible families need to reapply for meal benefits annually.

Applications approved from the past school year expire on Oct. 15, 2024.

Families must reapply for meal benefits for the 2024-2025 school year to ensure a smooth transition before the Oct. 15 expiration date. You can find free and reduced-price meals frequently asked questions and answers here.

Family resources and support

The Family Support webpage has links and information to various support resources available to families through the district and community partners. Visit the Family Resources webpage to find information on:

– Crisis resources

– Homeless and housing resources

– Mental health support

– Reporting safety concerns or bullying

– Family resource advocates

– School counselors, psychologists and nurses

– Community health information

New district office hours

The Educational Service Center (district office), 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood, will begin new office hours on Tuesday, Sept. 3. The new Educational Service Center hours will be open from 8:30 a.m.-noon, closed from noon-1 p.m. and then open again from 1-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Back-to-school checklist

The Edmonds School District’s website has a complete back-to-school checklist at www.edmonds.wednet.edu/back-to-school. It provides a comprehensive list of the most important back-to-school topics for families and community members.

— By Rick Sinnett