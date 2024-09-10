Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store fall fashion show raises $15K for senior meals

The Edmonds Waterfront Center drew a sell-out crowd of 250 Sunday for the Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store’s fourth annual All Fashion Show. Through ticket sales, sponsorship and clothing sales, the event raised $15,000 to support the Community Café. The café provides seniors with hot meals for $4 Monday-Friday at the Waterfront Center.

Store Manager BJ Whitman said that over 40 volunteers were involved in putting on the event. “Twenty-five models showcased everything from winter coats to gala gowns that were donated to the store this past year,” she said.