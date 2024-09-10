Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store fall fashion show raises $15K for senior meals

The Edmonds Waterfront Center drew a sell-out crowd of 250 Sunday for the Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store’s fourth annual All Fashion Show. Through ticket sales, sponsorship and clothing sales, the event raised $15,000 to support the Community Café. The café provides seniors with hot meals for $4 Monday-Friday at the Waterfront Center.
Store Manager BJ Whitman said that over 40 volunteers were involved in putting on the event. “Twenty-five models showcased everything from winter coats to gala gowns that were donated to the store this past year,” she said.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.